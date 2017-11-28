Gujarat polls: Jan Vikalp fields 65 more candidates

Representational Image Representational Image

Jan Vikalp Morcha (JVM), with Jan Vikalp Party (JVP) and All Indian Hindustan Congress Party (AIHCP), on Monday issued the party mandate to 65 candidates for the second phase of Assembly elections.

Earlier, the outfit had issued the mandate to 74 persons, out of which five will contest as Independent candidates and 69 will contest on the party symbol, which is a ‘farmer driving a tractor’, a party release on Monday stated.

Three candidates in the second list belong to the minority Muslim community. They are Khurshid Shaikh (Vejalpur), Sabir Bukhari (Vatva) and Imran Memon (Dariyapur), according to the list.

