Gujarat assembly elections 2017: In five villages hit the hardest by floods, the turnout crosses 90 per cent

In Banaskantha district, which traditionally votes heavily, the highest turnout, 94.5%, was in the flood-affected village of Nani Pavad village of Tharad constituency. Across the district’s 4 seats, the turnout crossed 90 in at least 5 villages among the 20 worst affected in the July floods. Nani Pavad was among 25 villages shortlisted by the government for relocation. Also in Tharad, Janadi recorded 92.2%, Nagla 91.3% and Dodgam 91.2%. Overall, 85.3% of Tharad turned out. In Kankrej, which accounted for 35 of the 60 lives lost to the floods in the district, the turnout was 75.5% — topped by Khariya village (91%) which lost 24 of these 35 lives, including 17 of one family.

“The high turnout is a reflection of the contentment with the relief work undertaken by BJP workers and the government,” said Kirtisinh Vaghela, BJP candidate from Kankrej. And Congress candidate Dinesh Zalera said: “Our youth wing workers took every villager to the booth. They had undertaken relief and rescue operations during the floods; villagers knew they had stood by them.”

The Congress holds the seat. The two candidates hail from villages 5 km apart. “Since this seat is with the Congress, it has faced discrimination from the government in grants and schemes,” said Zalera, of Bhadrevadi village. “Destruction in our village was more than in Khariya [Vaghela’s village]. I myself was rescued on the sixth day of the floods.”

In Deodar constituency’s Dhunsol village, which recorded 79.2%, sarpanch Vaghabhai Chaudhary attributed it to work by the government. When asked if all have got compensation, however, he said: “Some 30-35 farmers are yet to get compensation for soil erosion, and more than a dozen for crop damage. Before the polls, government authorities assured this would be released soon.”

In Deodar’s Kuda village, sarpanch Jodhabhai Chaudhary said, “A total 585 farmers have claimed soil erosion on 800 hectares, amounting to Rs 3 crore. Most of it has been approved and released.” Here, the turnout was just under 70%. The BJP holds the seat. As per district administration records accessed by The Indian Express ahead of the elections, an estimated 3,000 houses had come up for compensation during an initial survey in Banaskantha. “This number was certain to reach 4,000 as at the time this survey was conducted, water had not receded from several villages. For instance, nearly 500-600 houses have increased in Kankrej taluka alone,” the records stated.

In August, during a camp in flood-affected districts Banaskantha (60 deaths) and Patan (6), Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced a package of Rs 1,500 crore, which he said was “more than the permitted relief for flood-affected regions”.

