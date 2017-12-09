Gujarat polls: Congress candidate files complaint with EC over EVM malfunctioning

Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia

Even as voting progressed in parts of Gujarat, malfunctioning of EVMs were reported from certain areas in Surat, like Varachha, Surat west and walled city areas, which were replaced. Congress leader and candidate from Porbandar Arjun Modhwadia reportedly filed a complaint with the EC that the EVM in his constituency were “connecting via Bluetooth”. Modhwadia was not available for comment.

The Election Commission officials did not confirm any glitches in the machines, all of which are VVPAT enabled. The Congress, however, questioned the functioning of EVMs. Political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel tweeted after voting, “EVM malfunctioning in several polling stations. Request the Election Commission to take necessary action immediately.”

A polling booth official in the Porbandar constituency told this paper, that a complaint was lodged by a Congress worker Sanjay Karia from the district unit alleging that a bluetooth device was connecting with the EVM. The officer told The Indian Express, “It was a misinformation campaign. He switched on the bluetooth device on his phone which showed ‘ECO 105’, a model of the Intex brand of phones, and he raised an alarm that the EVM had been hacked. We spend two hours locating that device. Our EVMs are tamper proof”.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters in Ahmedabad, “Voting is going on well, but because of the use of VVPAT, it is taking longer than usual. We would request the election commission to allow those who joined the queue by 5 pm, to be allowed to vote.”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App