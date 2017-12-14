Gujarat polls: Caste-based violence ruins voting in Visnagar constituency

Caste-based violence marred voting in north Gujarat’s Visnagar constituency on Thursday as two communities clashed with each other. The clash happened over some election-related issue that resulted in stone pelting between the two groups in Hasanpura village of Mehsana district.

The situation was soon brought to control after Visnagar Taluka police officials rushed to the spot and resorted to lathicharge.

Police Inspector of Visnagar Taluka police station B B Mehta said, “Two groups of two communities had clashed over election related issue. Around 4-5 persons have got injured in the stone pelting. Currently, the situation is under control.”

Visnagar is a Patidar community dominated constituency of Mehsana. The voting for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections is currently underway in north and central Gujarat.

The Patidar reservation stir had come into limelight in 2015 when a Patidar rally seeking reservation had turned violent. The angry Patidar mob had burnt office of local BJP MLA Rushikesh Patel then. Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel is one of the accused in that case.

