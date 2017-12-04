Gujarat lags on HDI parameters,says Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chauhan (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/file) Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chauhan (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/file)

Alleging that Gujarat has been “lagging” on Human Development Index (HDI), former chief minister of Maharashtra and and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan Sunday said Gujarat model is Modi model, which is not a magic wand for development. “Modi model was actually helping big industries to grow… means crony capitalism…,” the former Union minister said at the release of a coffee-table book on state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki here on Sunday.

He wondered how the state lagged behind Maharashtra on HDI when both formed on the same day in 1960. “Maharashtra has 18 per cent agricultural land, whereas Gujarat has 32 per cent, but still it has lagged behind,” he said. He himself answered: “Gujarat was lagging behind other states on the social development parameters due to its flawed model.”

Attacking the Prime Minister, Chavan said Narendra Modi and his friends are “running away” from discussing the issue of development and are instead talking about temples, an apparent reference to the BJP leadership’s criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his visits to temples in the state.

About Solanki he said the state Congress president has brought the party to a level, where it is being taken seriously when it talks of winning polls. “Solanki has provided impetus to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Gujarat,” Chauhan said.

Solanki said by ‘Navsarjan Gujarat’ he tried to bridge the gap between “sarjan (creation)” of Gujarat from 1960-95 and “navsarjan (recreation)” at present. “Post 1995, the BJP forgot Gujaratis and remembered “only five” Gujaratis. I have decided to go with the middle class to fill the gap of 22 year with a new vision,” Solanki said.

(With inputs from PTI)

