Gujarat HC junks plea on EVM-Bluetooth ‘connection’

EVMs and VVPAT machines in a strong room in Vadodara on Friday. Bhupendra Rana EVMs and VVPAT machines in a strong room in Vadodara on Friday. Bhupendra Rana

The Gujarat High Court on Friday disposed of a petition, moved by the Congress candidate of Mehsana constituency, Jivabhai Patel who claimed that three Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used for the polls on Thursday were found to be connected with Bluetooth. Citing this as an example, Patel had requested that “at the time of counting of votes, the paper slips of VVPATs corresponding to these EVMs should also be counted.”

“Votes cast(ed) in respect of booth numbers 103, 29 and 28 of Mehsana constituency were received in EVM… were seen connected to a Bluetooh device EC105… The petitioner met district election officer and orally pointed it out,” the petition said. Jivabhai Patel, the Congress nominee from Mehsana, is pitted against Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel of the BJP.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App