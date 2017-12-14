Gujarat elections 2017 Exit Polls Live Updates: BJP to win 109 seats, Congress to increase tally to 70, says Times Now

Congres VP Rahul Gandhi (left) PM Narendra Modi. Congres VP Rahul Gandhi (left) PM Narendra Modi.

BJP is expected to win the Gujarat elections, according to the exit polls by Times Now. Times Now has predicted BJP will win 109 seats, while Congress will get only 70. The BJP currently rules the 182-member assembly and has 119 MLAs, while Congress has 57. Voting in Gujarat took place in two phases, December 9 and December 14. About 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase, while 62.24 percent polling was seen in phase two till 4 pm. Even though voting in the first phase was relatively peaceful, the second phase was marred by clashed between BJP and Congress workers.

The election in Gujarat can be called a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party has been ruling the state for last 22 years, and a litmus test for Rahul Gandhi who was recently elevated as the Congress president.

Gujarat exit polls LIVE Updates:

5.30 pm: Times Now predicts BJP will win 109 seats in Gujarat. Congress to increase its tally from 57 to 70.

