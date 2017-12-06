Gujarat elections: Yet again, BSP looks for first winner

Mayawati braved the weather for her Rajkot event Tuesday. (Express Photo by Chirag Chotaliya) Mayawati braved the weather for her Rajkot event Tuesday. (Express Photo by Chirag Chotaliya)

On a day when Congress and BJP leaders called off events in Gujarat owing to the effects of cyclone Ockhi, BSP chief Mayawati braved rain and cold winds to address a poll meeting in Rajkot. BJP president Amit Shah called off meetings in Bhavnagar and Amreli while Rahul Gandhi truncated his tour cancelling meetings in Morbi and Surendranagar.

“In the form of rain, nature is testing the resolve of our party. Those who have committed themselves to the BSP movement don’t fear storm or rain and you are some of them,” said Mayawati. She asserted her party would fight the polls alone in the interests of the poor, Dalits, tribals and minorities — and stressed her support to the Patidar quota stir.

In the previous three elections too, the BSP contested several seats, all on its own. It has never won a seat in Gujarat. This time, in its first assembly election after the rout it suffered in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP has fielded candidates in 144 of 182 seats, including 45 of 54 in Saurashtra and Kutch. The Dalit vote is being keenly watched this election, especially following the assault on seven Dalits by gau rakshaks in Una last year. While Jignesh Mevani, leader of the Dalit protests, is contesting as an independent with Congress support, the BSP has fielded its own candidate in that seat, Vadgam.

“We didn’t discuss an alliance with Mevani as the BSP is an ideology-driven party. We have a good chance of opening our account this time,” Gujarat BSP president Ashok Chavda told The Indian Express. Chavda said his party doesn’t seek to gain from the Una incident of July 2016. “It was a heinous crime that anyone with a sense of humanity will criticise. But we don’t want to use it for electoral gains,” Chavda said.

In her speech, Mayawati referred to the Una attack, Rohith Vemula’s suicide and the Saharanpur violence and cited these as the reason she quit Rajya Sabha. She backed the Patidar agitation, whose leaders have extended support to the Congress. “Patidars and a few other communities have been demanding reservation. The BJP government in the state and Centre should have responded, but they have not. Therefore, there is anger in those communities,” she said.

The Congress accused Mayawati of acting like a front for the BJP, which in turn said she was trying to fight against the BJP. “The Congress has an open mind about seeking the support of anyone who wants to join the fight against the BJP,” Congress spokesman Manish Doshi said. “Despite knowing that elections in Gujarat have always been a two-horse race, the BSP has put up candidates. It knows that it will divide anti-BJP votes. It is in fact helping the BJP while claiming that it is fighting it.”

“She is here to fight against the BJP. We don’t have any alliance with the BSP,” BJP spokesman Raju Dhrun said. “The fact remains that she had campaigned hard against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh; she lost badly. Before that, UP had given her opportunities but she couldn’t do much for her state. What will she do here in Gujarat?”

