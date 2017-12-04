Gujarat elections: VVPAT at all booths during polls, added 17.46 lakh new voters, says CEC A K Joti

The number of voters in Gujarat is now 4.35 crore. The number of voters in Gujarat is now 4.35 crore.

Chief election Commissioner A K Joti said on Sunday that VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines will be used along with EVMs in all 50,264 voting booths of 182 constituencies in Gujarat.

Speaking to reporters after a two-day review of poll preparedness in the state, Joti said: “In the process of final publication of electoral rolls, 17.46 lakh new voters have been added, of which 12.37 lakh are first-time voters. This is very good work done by all.” These voters were added during a “special enrolment drive” from October 9-25. The total number of voters in the state now stands at 4.35 crore.

On his meeting with leaders of political parties on Sunday, Joti said: “Political parties have demanded that a demonstration should be organised for them after the candidate-setting is done on EVM and VVPAT. They have also demanded removal of the clause on punishment to voter if his/her complaint regarding wrong recording in VVPAT turns out to be incorrect.”

“Some parties have demanded that central paramilitary forces be deployed in all sensitive polling stations,” he said. However, he did not reveal the number of polling booths that are considered “sensitive” or “critical” in Gujarat.

A total of 9.59 lakh women voters were added to during the roll revision, which pushed the gender ratio of voters in Gujarat to its highest of 921 women voters for every 1,000 male voters. Compared to addition of female voters, only 7.86 lakh male voters were added during the October roll revision.

About action on videos on EVM tampering, purportedly done during the UP civic polls, Joti said the local body elections were conducted under the jurisdiction of the state election commission and the ECI had no role to play.

