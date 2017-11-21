Gujarat elections: On CM Vijay Rupani route to nomination, a dam & temple after temple

Union Finance Minister Aruj Jaitley joined Rupani at the meeting and accompanied him to the election office to file his papers for Rajkot West. (Photo: PTI) Union Finance Minister Aruj Jaitley joined Rupani at the meeting and accompanied him to the election office to file his papers for Rajkot West. (Photo: PTI)

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani visited four temples and also sought to underscore his government’s achievements by visiting Aji dam in the hours before filing his nomination for Rajkot West. His Congress challenger, Indranil Rajyaguru, too offered prayers at a temple and expressed confidence that he would defeat the CM.

Rupani began the day by visiting the dam, a major source of drinking water that is a very sensitive issue in Rajkot. The CM, who has been stressing repeatedly that Rajkot will never face a water shortage now, welcomed Narmada water into the dam once again and threw a few flowers into the water. It was a repeat of a routine performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last June, when he had formally welcomed Narmada water into the dam. Rupani himself had laid the foundation stone last year for a phase of a pipeline to the dam, from Dholi-Dhaja dam in Surendranagar.

From the dam, Rupani went to Ranchhod Das Ashram, a charitable organisation that runs a hospital and other activities. From there, the CM and his wife Anjali rode pillion on scooters to a Jain temple in Soni Bazar. Rupani also paid obeisance at Swaminarayan Temple, Balaji Temple and Panchnath Mahadev temple before driving to an election meeting near Bahumali Bhavan.

Before going on stage, the CM sought the blessings of a number of “saints” for whom special arrangements had been made at the venue. Swami Parmatmananda Saraswati, founder of Arsh Vidya Mandir, Rajkot, was seated right beside the CM. Before proceeding to the office of returning officer, Rupani sought the blessings of Uji Chandrawadiya who, the CM claimed, was the oldest voter in the country. He also spent some time with divyang, or persons with disabilities.

At the meeting, the CM reminded the crowd that he had visited Aji dam and also temples early in the morning. He took a dig at Congress for its Vikas gando thayo chhe (development has turned crazy) slogan. “We are contesting on the politics of development… In the three years during which Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, [the development agenda] has become so forceful that the Congress roots have dried up and the party has lost 20 major elections. The Congress is shaken and scared… That is why it is out to mock development,” Rupani said.

To him, he said, development means three crore families getting LPG connections, toilets in the houses of the poor and supply of Narmada water in villages and towns. “Thanks to development, there are roads and since there are roads, there is talk of potholes. During Congress rule, there were no roads, so who would talk about potholes?” he said.

“People of Gujarat gave the Congress the opportunity to rule for 45 years before 1995. But there is a need to recall those years. There would be communal violence every other day, curfew on 200 days out of 365, rath yatra and tazia processions had be cancelled for fear of rioting… But the rioting has stopped… and Gujarat has become peaceful and harmonious,” he said.

The CM said that before 1995, cities of Gujarat were known after the names of goons. “Porbandar of Santokben, Kutch of Ibhla Sheth, Ahmedabad of Latif and Surat of Mama Surati,” he cited examples. “There used to be boards near Porbandar declaring that the boundaries of law and order ended there. Today, all this are past.”

Union Finance Minister Aruj Jaitley joined Rupani at the meeting and accompanied him to the election office to file his papers for Rajkot West.

Rajyaguru, meanwhile, offered puja at a Lord Shiva temple before addressing an election meeting at Kisanpara Chowk and then proceeding to file his papers. Rajyaguru, the sitting Congress MLA from Rajkot East, exuded confidence about unseating the CM from Rajkot West.

“He filed his papers on Vijay Muhurat [opportune time supposed to bring victory] but I have filed my papers at a time that will give me victory over victory, as ordered by Lord Shiva,” Rajyaguru said.

“He said he had people while I had money,” added Rajyaguru, who has declared Rs 141 crore. “But my poll meeting today proves I have money as well as humanity. I certainly have money, which can be shown, whereas he has more money that can be shown only through hoardings. Thanks to hooliganism, false promises, corruption in Rajkot Municipal Corporation and Suarashtra Universtiy, people of Rajkot have seen all forms of Vijaybhai,” Rajyaguru said.

Rajyaguru was the richest candidate in 2012 when he had declared assets worth Rs123 crore. Rupani’s assets, meanwhile, have increased from Rs 7.5 crore (in a 2014 bypoll) to over Rs 9 crore.

