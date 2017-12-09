Gujarat elections: Today, Congress will eye a big bite into urban saffron pie

Security personnel at a polling booth in Anandpar village, on outskirts of Rajkot, on Friday. Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat vote on Saturday. (Express photo by Chirag Chotaliya) Security personnel at a polling booth in Anandpar village, on outskirts of Rajkot, on Friday. Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat vote on Saturday. (Express photo by Chirag Chotaliya)

LOCKED IN a head-to-head contest in the 89 first-phase seats going to the polls on Saturday, the Congress will look at making a visible dent in the urban pockets that have traditionally been the BJP’s stronghold, many of which swung the opposition party’s way in the civic body elections two years ago in the face of the Patidar agitation.

Similarly, the BJP has to make big inroads into the seats in rural areas if the party has to achieve, or get close to, its ambitious target of winning 150 of 182 seats in the state.

In Surat, the most urbanised district in Gujarat after Ahmedabad, the BJP had won 15 of 16 seats in the 2012 state elections. The Congress had got the reserved seat of Mandvi.

Just past the halfway mark of the BJP government, however, the Congress posted substantial gains in the 2015 Surat Municipal Corporation polls, winning 33 of 116 seats — a three-fold rise from 11 seats in 2010.

“In Surat, we are faced with a situation where demonetisation, (implementation of) GST and the Patidar agitation will have a cumulative effect that will favour the Congress,” Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said. “We are focussing on booth management, and our effort on Saturday will be to see that maximum voters turn out.”

Besides Surat district, the Congress expects the Patidar agitation to favour the party in several seats of Saurashtra, including Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad districts. “We were always strong in the rural areas (but) this time round we will benefit in urban areas too, especially after Rahul Gandhi campaigned in some of these areas,” Doshi said.

The rural-urban divide was clearly visible in the civic polls held in the state in 2015, when the BJP won most of the municipal corporations and municipalities, while Congress-aligned candidates made handsome gains in taluka and gram panchayat polls, which are not fought on party symbols.

Of 89 seats that votes on Saturday, 70 per cent are rural constituencies. In 2012 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 39 of 62 rural seats, while the party had won 24 of 27 urban seats.

In the second phase, more than 60 per cent of the remaining 93 seats are in rural areas. In 2012, the BJP had won 22 of 55 rural seats, and cornered 29 of 38 urban seats.

About the saffron party’s dominance on urban seats, BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the party will continue to not only dominate in urban centres but will also make major inroads in rural constituencies.

