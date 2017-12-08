Gujarat elections: To conduct ‘free and fair polls’, EC says it transferred 900 officials — highest ever

(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Files) (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Files)

As the campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat came to an end on Thursday, the Election Commission said that it had transferred 900 officials in the run-up to the polls to ensure “free and fair polls”.

“Nine hundred officials have been transferred in this particular state, which is an all time-high. I do not think so many transfers have happened earlier in any election,” Chief Electoral Officer B B Swain said.

Swain, however, refused to comment on the petition filed by the Congress, which had asked the Election Commission to bar three “tainted officials” who have been assigned poll duties in the elections.

The Congress had asked the Commission to relieve IPS officers Rajkumar Pandian and Abhay Chudasma, linked to the fake encounter cases, and IAS officer Mahendra Patel, who had reportedly sought ticket from the BJP to contest the Assembly polls, from polling duties.

The CEO also declined to put a number to the total number of “sensitive” or critical polling stations that have been identified for the two phases of elections that are scheduled to be held on December 9 and 14.

