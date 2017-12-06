Gujarat elections: Rally after Modi rally, singing to him

Rocky Mittal performs before Modi’s arrival in Surendranagar. (Express Photo by Ritu Sharma) Rocky Mittal performs before Modi’s arrival in Surendranagar. (Express Photo by Ritu Sharma)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Surendranagar last week, a singer held the crowd’s attention. Rocky Mittal, 38, sang songs in Modi’s praise and danced on a stage set up in the front rows reserved for Mahila Morcha members.

“Swarg se Sundar Gujarat ho Modiji ka sapna, 150 se zyada seetein mange Narendra Modiji apna,” sang Mittal, who calls himself a Modi bhakt and claims to have composed 50 such songs. Mittal, who hails from Kaithal, also claims to hold a “cabinet equivalent rank” in Haryana, as publicity adviser and coordinator for CM M L Khattar.

In Gujarat, he has been a feature of Modi’s rallies since November 27, having been especially invited. “I have been composing and singing songs for Modiji since 2013 and even made a documentary on him when he completed three years as PM,” Mittal tells The Indian Express.

Also known as Jai Bhagwan Mittal, he says he has composed 10 songs especially for the Gujarat polls, including Swarg se sundar… Months before the May 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mittal came up with a collection of songs called Modi Amritwani, including one rooting for Modi as Prime Minister.

“As the BJP and Modiji’s biggest fan, Rocky Mittal has been the star campaigner for Modiji’s rallies in Gujarat from the beginning. The state BJP office has prepared Mittal’s schedule with instructions from the central BJP,” says Daxesh Shah, the state BJP’s publicity-in-charge.

Mittal has so far performed at over a dozen rallies this election. “Music and dance are an part of political rallies in Haryana, unlike here in Gujarat. The cultural performance that goes on for hours in a political rally there would wind up in half an hour or an hour in Gujarat,” he says.

“Chahe Rocky Mittal mukhya mantri ban jaye, Modiji ke liye thumke lagata rahunga,” he says. He claims he does not take payment for his campaign. Mittal says he plans to stay in Gujarat until the elections are over.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App