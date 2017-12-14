Gujarat elections: Polling suspended in Vadgam constituency due to ink mark in Jignesh Mevani’s symbol on EVM

Even though the polling officers had already cleaned up the machine, BJP candidate Vijay Chakravarti came to the spot and said he had given an application for re-polling. Even though the polling officers had already cleaned up the machine, BJP candidate Vijay Chakravarti came to the spot and said he had given an application for re-polling.

The polling for the second phase in two booths of a village in Gujarat’s Vadgam constituency was suspended on Thursday after 12 pm as Congress backed independent candidate Jignesh Mevani’s symbol on the EVM machine had an ink mark on it. Even though the polling officers had already cleaned up the machine and at least 80-100 people were in queue awaiting their turn to vote, BJP candidate Vijay Chakravarti came to the spot and said he had given an application for re-polling.

Of the total 1,920 votes, only 744 votes had been cast till then. An exasperated presiding officer of booth 112 Bhuvan Sadhu broke down and said, “People are shouting at me, it is not my fault. I have not eaten since morning and I have a sugar problem..The Election Commission has to take a decision.”

“The machines had started after being cleaned, but the BJP stopped us and are not allowing us to go ahead,” added Sadhu.

Returning officer DK Hadiyol said, “We sent a message to the election commission around 2 pm. There has been no reply. I am sending a report. When I was there, people were telling me they did not want to vote.”

The presiding officer said that there were at least 100 people waiting in queue. Savita Dabhi, 32, who was in the queue, said, “I will wait till midnight if I have to. How can they do this? The ink on Jignesh Mevani’s symbol is to defame him. The one opposing him is scared and resorting to all this.”

According to Vijay Chakravarti, “We have given an application to the presiding officer in the booths demanding fresh polling tomorrow. This includes of the people who have already voted.”

Mevani said, “We are demanding a repoll in Chhaniyana, Changa, Sherpur and Rajasana villages. All four villages have a total of 7,000 votes. In Chhaniyana voting was suspended for the longest time. We have sent a mail and fax to the Election Commission and are getting in touch with them”.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd