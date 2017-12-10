Gujarat elections: Poll violence leaves four Congress supporters injured

Voters standing in long queue to cast vote in Surat. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) Voters standing in long queue to cast vote in Surat. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

VIOLENCE MARRED polling in Chorvira village in Limdi Assembly constituency in Surendranagar district as four Congress supporters were injured after being allegedly attacked by BJP supporters during the polling hours on Saturday. However, election officers maintained that the violence was not related to election and that it was result of an old dispute.

Police sources said that the first incident took place at around 2:30 am when Jema Sabaliya (40), his younger brother Mansukh and Shyamji Sabaliya (22) were attacked by a group of 14 persons in Chorvira village while they were going to cast their votes in Chorvira village of Sayla taluka of Surendranagar. Police said that while Shyamji sustained fracture in his right hand, Mansukh had sustained injuries on his head after being hit with a skythe. Jema had sustained minor injuries on his knee.

The trio were rushed to hospital in Surendranagar as police intervened and restored order in the village which is part of Limdi Assembly seat.

In his complaint, Shyamji named 14 men of his village as accused.

However, around an hour later, another group attacked Ghanshyam Sabaluya (32), a polling agent of Congress candidate Somabhai Gandabhai Patel for the Limdi seat. Sources said that the accused broke the victim’s both legs below knee. In his complaint, Ghanshyam named Raju Rangapara, Pathu Dabhi, Bharat Rangapara and other four unidentified men as accused.

“The accused attacked me saying why I had become polling agent of Congress despite they having asked me not to do so,” Ghanshyam stated in his complaint.

The quartet were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Surendranagar town while police was in the process of launching two separate FIRs in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, one Bharat Savsi Palani (45) was also admitted to another hospital in Surendrnagar on Saturday evening with injuries on his head. The hospital records stated that he was injured in a clash in Chorvira village. However, he absconded after hospital authorities informed police in Surendranagar town.

Manu Patel, president of Surendrangar district unit of Congress said the four party supporters were attacked by BJP workers. “BJP men resorted to violence in all the five Assembly seats in Surendranagar. Ghanshyam was attacked by BJP men inside the polling station in Chorvira as police acted in a partisan manner,” Patel told The Indian Express.

Sayla police sub-inspector Iqbal Shaikh, however, claimed said the violence was a result of an old dispute between two groups of Koli community in the village. “It is not related to polling. After the incidence, enough police was deployed and polling was not affected,” Shaik said adding they had detained one person in connection with the violence.

He further said that police had been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

While addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar after the polling for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions ended at 5 pm on Saturday, chief electoral officer of Gujarat, BB Swain refferred to the clash in Chorvira. “But we had a covnersation with police chief Mohan Jha and he has said that the incident is not related to polling,” the CEO told media persons.

Surendranagar is part of Saurashtra region and polling for all the five Assembly seats was conducted on Saturday. The five seats recorded average 65 per cent turnout.

Even district electoral officer of Surendrangar, Udit Agrawal also denied that the violence was related to polls. “The incident didn’t deterred polling as it was done away from the polling station. We have a report from the returning officer to this effect,” Agrawal told The Indian Express.

Surendranagar SP Deepak Meghani could not be reached for a comment.

Limdi Assembly seat is dominated by voters of Koli community. Somabhai Patel had won from this seat in 2012 Assembly election by defeating then sitting BJP MLA Kiritsinh Rana. However, Somabhai resigned from the Assembly constituency as he was also a sitting Congress MP from Surendranagar Lok Sabha seat. In the subsequent bypoll held in 2013, Rana snatched the seat back by defeating Somabhai’s son.

Dilip Patel, president of Surendranagar district unit of the BJP said he didn’t know details of the incident and hence, refused to comment on the development.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App