Gujarat elections: Why Pakistan’s ex-director general wants Ahmed Patel as CM, asks PM Modi

Claiming that Pakistan was interfering in Gujarat elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday raised questions over an alleged appeal by former director general of the Pakistan Army, Sardar Arshad Rafiq, on making senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel as chief minister of Gujarat.

“Why is Pakistan’s retired army officer using his brain in Gujarat elections. Doesn’t all these things raise questions and concern? Congress has to reply to this,” Modi said while addressing a rally at Palanpur in Banaskantha district, which shares its border with Pakistan.

Stepping up his attack on Mani Shankar Aiyar, the PM claimed the suspended Congress leader made the “neech aadmi” jibe at him after an alleged “secret meeting” between Pakistan officials and top leaders of the party.

Modi asked the Congress to come clean on the issue. “There were media reports on Saturday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. It was attended by Pakistan’s high commissioner, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, India’s former vice-president (Hamid Ansari) and former PM Manmohan Singh. The meeting went on for three hours and the next day Aiyar calls Modi ‘neech’,” the PM said, while apologising for a sore throat.

Modi said the issue was a serious and sensitive one and asked the Congress the reason for holding such a “secret meeting” during the Gujarat elections.

The PM then trained his guns at Congress president-to-be Rahul Gandhi on his ‘ek taraf se alu aur dusri taraf se sona’ remark at Deesa during his Navsarjan yatra. During the rally, Gandhi had said, “I will install such a machine that if you feed in potatoes from one side, you’ll get gold from the other side.”

Taking a dig at Gandhi, Modi said, “Banaskantha and Patan was known for its dunes and now the entire country knows the districts because of its potato. Potato is grown here after much hard work in the fields, but Gandhi thinks it is produced in factories. Please call them to Banaskantha and show them that potatoes are not grown in factories but only after working hard in the fields, please make them understand.”

The Congress has repeatedly accused the Centre of being a government of the rich and ignoring the demands of the farmers. Speaking on the issue, Modi said, “Please make a note of all the awards Congress has given in last ten years like Padma Shree, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan and see to whom Modi has awarded in last three years. You will get to know who works for the rich and who works for poor.” Referring to Genabhai Dargabhai Patel from Banaskantha, a differently-abled farmer who got the Padma Shree this year, Modi said, “Your own Genabhai got the Padma Shree this year. Is he rich, no. Does he own a mill, no. Does he have an aircraft.”

In the 2012 elections, six seats out of nine in Banaskantha district went to the Congress. The fact was not lost on the PM. “When the entire Gujarat was with Narendra Modi, these five seats voted for the Congress. So this time, we have to cover the loss with interest. Lotus will bloom at all these polling booths. Then no power in the world can defeat BJP,” he said, adding, “Even today, wherever I went in Gujarat, nobody is considering me as the PM but treating me as their own Narendra Modi.”

On the promises for Banaskantha, Modi said, “In five years, you will get to know this entire region from Palanpur to Kandla will be developed in what manner. Due to Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, the freight that will come from entire North India will be alighted here at Palanpur and from here it will go to Kandla port and then the rest of the world. A huge transportation hub will be developed at Banaskantha. We work for the development of the country and Gujarat.”

