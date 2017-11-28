Gujarat elections: PM Modi running away from discussions on failed promises, says Congress’ Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma claimed that PM Modi ‘hates truth and often lies’ (Express photo) Anand Sharma claimed that PM Modi ‘hates truth and often lies’ (Express photo)

Denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the Congress was levelling baseless allegations against “the son of Gujarat”, the opposition party on Tuesday said he was making emotional statements to run away from discussions on failed promises. If he was strong, he should have called the winter session of Parliament and faced questions, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

“Why cannot we challenge the PM in Gujarat, just because he is from Gujarat?” Sharma sought to know. “He (Modi) visits Uttar Pradesh and abuses (Samajwadi Party leader) Akhilesh Yadav, goes to Bihar and abuses (RJD chief) Lalu Yadav, insults Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh,” he alleged while talking to reporters. “We are not insulting you but should we also not ask any questions?” Sharma said.

Modi, during a rally in Gujarat on Monday, attacked the Congress, saying the opposition party leaders were hurling baseless allegations at the “son of Gujarat”. Sharma claimed that Modi had “no tolerance and democratic mindset”, which is why he said so. “Your (Modi’s) big promises have turned out to be a lie and you are running away from discussions and only making false emotional statements,” the Congress leader charged.

Sharma claimed that Modi “hates truth and often lies”. “He is loud, but not strong. If he was strong, he should have called the winter session of Parliament and faced questions,” he said. Sharma also said he had sent a book to the PM, titled ‘Journey of the Nation’, which details the 125 years of history of the Congress so that Modi could put history in perspective.

In response to Modi’s allegations that the Congress insulted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said the ‘Iron Man’ was among the country’s greatest leaders and freedom fighters. “He was a Congress leader and the deputy prime minister. Both Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru and Sardar admired each other,” he said.

“When Modiji sets up the Statue of Unity, I would request him to put a copper plate with a letter from Sardar Patel, dated February 4, 1939, which he wrote to RSS chief M S Golwalkar on Mahatma Gandhi’s murder,” he said.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App