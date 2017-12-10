Gujarat elections: PM Modi has not spoken about Jay Shah case, is he scared of Amit Shah, asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at an election campaign in Dehgam, Gandhinagar district. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at an election campaign in Dehgam, Gandhinagar district. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Hitting out at the top leadership of the BJP on Sunday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi claimed party chief Amit Shah controlled the state government and its Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with a remote.

Addressing an election gathering in North Gujarat, Gandhi said a “magical firm” owned by Jay Shah (son of Amit Shah) stood out like a “anar” (a type of fire cracker) and managed to turn Rs 50,000 to Rs 85 crore in just three months. The Congress leader was referring to a report by a news agency that said the turnover of Jay Shah’s comapany grew 16,000 times after the BJP came to power in 2016. However, Shah has filed a criminal defamation suit against the news agency.

“The PM had said that he wanted to become the chowkidar of the country. Now, he doesn’t say a word. Is he scared of Amit Shahji?” Gandhi asked the audience in Deodhar assembly constituency of Banaskantha district. “Amit Shah runs Gujarat government with a remote control. Like the way a radio is tuned, he turns it and (Chief minister Vijay) Rupaniji jumps around,” he said.

Referring to Modi’s ‘na khaunga, na khaane dunga’ remark, Gandhi said the PM had remained mum when theft had happened right in front of him. “You (Modi) used to say ‘na khaunga, na khaane dunga’. The theft has happened right in front of you. Not a word is said,” he charged.

Asking the voters to fight it out in the polling booths on election day, Gandhi said, “The government of industrialists will go and a people’s government will be ushered in.” The Congress leader also spoke about how the promises made by PM Modi about giving adequate prices for agricultural produce like cotton and groundnut remained unfulfilled.

Promising to divert the money spent on industrialists in Gujarat to the health and education sectors, Gandhi said, “You will get a card in the name of Sardar Patel. Take this card to government hospitals, show it at the pharmacy and carry away free medicines. These are not hollow words. Ashok Gehlotji (former Rajasthan CM) implemented the scheme in Rajasthan. We will replicate it in Gujarat. You will see nurses, doctors and paramedical staff in government hospitals.” Gandhi also promised free education at government schools, colleges and universities.

