Gujarat elections: People fear KHAM, Congress trying to revive caste formulations in state, says Sitharaman

CLAIMING THAT the people of Gujarat fear KHAM — or the Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim social engineering base formulated by the Congress in the 1980s to successfully win elections — Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Congress was trying to do something similar in the upcoming polls.

“I do not think we want to place emphasis on caste-based politics. Many people in Gujarat have gone into details when the Congress resorted to KHAM formulation earlier. Today, the Congress is doing the same thing, but cast in a different mould,” Sitharaman said, when asked whether the BJP could have benefited by getting youth leaders such as Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakore on its side.

Sitharaman said the people of Gujarat value development, harmony and peace, “and the continuous (popular) support to the BJP and the BJP government over the decades stems from this”.

Emphasising that the state has not seen any communal violence after 2002, the minister said: “It is what they (the people of Gujarat) want — so that their children can go to school, their businesses can go on, and their state can be seen as peace-loving and development-oriented. They fear the Congress’s formulation, because it reminds them of the very disturbing days which the Congress is known for.”

The Congress’s politics of social engineering in the 1980s, by bringing together people from the Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim communities to vote for the party, had helped it remain in power for years in the state.

Asked about Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit on Friday to Sanand, home of the Tata Nano plant, Sitharaman said, “Rahul should think of the circumstances that prevailed when (Tata) Nano set up its base in Gujarat. When it wanted to exit West Bengal, Gujarat showed it the way…. Land was immediately given and certain provisions were also made to help boost economic activity and jobs in Gujarat. It is wrong to misguide the people on the issue.”

Sitharaman said the Congress was then an ally of the Trinamool Congress, which had forced the Tata Nano project out of West Bengal in 2008.

Earlier, while addressing mediapersons, Sitharaman said the Congress has been rejected by the people of Gujarat for four consecutive terms. When pointed out that the majority of voters in Gujarat do not vote for the BJP, Sitharaman said: “You can come out with a lot of electoral statistics, but India’s political system is based on first past the post. That is my assessment. People have given that many number of seats to BJP.”

