Gujarat elections: On Radadiya turf, challenge by old ally, quota stir his weapon

Lalit Vasoya, the only leader from Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) contesting the Gujarat elections, is fighting for the turf of Vitthal Radadiya, the veteran cooperative leader and strongman. Both are familiar faces in Dhoraji constituency, and used to be friends as cooperative leaders. Vasoya, a former BJP leader, recently joined the Patidar quota agitation, then got the Congress ticket to Dhoraji and has quit PAAS. Radadiya, who has been in both the BJP and the Congress, is back in the BJP but is not contesting this time.

Vasoya, 55, is greeted by many voters as he moves from door to door, shop to shop in Dhoraji town. He rides an autorickshaw from location to location, while his son Varun (an oil mill owner), daughter-in-law Vasant and others travel in an SUV. His election affidavit does not list any vehicle in his or his wife’s name.

Kanu Dave, 70, reading a newspaper at a sweetmeat shop, exchanges smiles and greetings with Vasoya. “He is an old friend. I have to support him,” says Dave, who had worked with Vasoya in the cooperative sector. Congress workers go to shopkeepers a few minutes before Vasoya arrives and help them with garlands, with which the shopkeepers garland Vasoya. Afterward, Vasoya hands the garland back to his team so that it can be taken to the next shopkeeper.

Bhavesh Vaishana, owner of Santram Soda Centre, surprises the team by pulling out his bouquet of artificial flowers. After shaking hands, Vasoya hands the bouquet to his workers, who try to return it to Vaishan. “It is yours. Please keep it,” smiles Vaishnav, 33. “I will vote for Vasoya since he is a local,” says Vaishan.

“There will be a change this time,” says Hirapara, 60, a farmer. “Look at the state of roads. Drinking water too is irregular.” Bad roads were the cause of a recent bandh here. Vasoya spots his long-time friend Raju Salasiya, a tractor spare-parts dealer, and they thump each other on the back.

Vasant Thummar, 53, garlands Vasoya, whom she describes as a distant cousin. “Vitthal Radadiya too is my cousin,” says Vasant, a homemaker. “I voted for Radadiya when he was with the Congress and even when he switched to the BJP. But he is not in the fray this time and Lalitbhai will get my vote.”

Radadiya has won Dhoraji seven consecutive times since 1990 — for the BJP, the Congress as well as Shankersinh Vaghela’s party. Radadiya is now a BJP MP; Dhoraji assembly seat is now held by the BJP’s Praveen Makadiya while Radadiya’s son Jayesh is the MLA from neighbouring Jetpur.

Following a spinal cord surgery, Radadiya has contracted an infection and is in under treatment in a hospital in Dhoraji. “He is improving slowly. We are confident that he will recover soon,” says Lalit, his other son.

“I have been in social service and in politics for almost three decades now,” says Vasoya, a farmer, who has been president of Dhoraji APMC, as well as president of the BJP youth wing’s Rajkot unit. “Leading the quota agitation was a way of serving the community. I thought, I will be able to serve people even more as an MLA. So, after consulting the PAAS team, I demanded a ticket from the Congress. The party agreed and I joined the Congress.”

He denies his participation in the agitation won him the Congress ticket. “There is no doubt that I became more recognisable through the agitation. But the Congress must have done some studies on winnability before deciding the candidate.” Will Radadiya’s absence help him? “It will, in some ways. But I am not happy about it. While we are now in rival parties, I still have family relations with Vitthalbhai. I cannot be happy when he is absent due to illness,” he says.

“I am confident that Patidars will vote for me due to my social work and leading the quota agitation. But I could not have won as an independent since the Congress too has committed voters. It was important to accept the Congress banner,” he says. Dhoraji has 2.5 lakh voters and over 1 lakh of them are Patidars. Vasoya belongs to the Leuva Patel sub-caste while Harilal Patel, the BJP candidate, is a Kadva Patel, a numerically larger community — which makes the 40,000 Muslim votes important.

Harilal, on the other hand, banks on the image of Narendra Modi and the work done by the state government. “We have ensured drinking water by extending the Narmda pipeline. Farmers too will get Narmada water for irrigation when Saurahstra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana is complete,” he says. Harilal used to be Porbadar’s BJP MP —Vasoya was his strategist then — before losing to Radadiya (then Congress) from Porbandar, as well as from Dhoraji.

Harilal has set up his office in Upleta, a town dominated by Kadva Patels. But he is a resident of Rajkot city and many in Dhoraji cite this as a reason why they will not vote for him. “Can I go to Rajkot when I need some help from my MLA? I think no. On the other hand, Vasoya lives here and helps even an autorickshaw driver if police harass him,” says a paan shop owner.

