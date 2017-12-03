Gujarat elections: Negative politics of Congress is not cutting ice with people of Gujarat, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja) PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

With less than a week before the Gujarat assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of indulging in “divisive” politics. “Negative politics of the Congress isn’t cutting ice with the people of Gujarat. People are fully aware of the divisive tactics of Congress and have terrible memories of Congress rule, which was characterised by misgovernance and lawlessness,” PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Modi had addressed three rallies in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot. At a rally in Bharuch, Modi charged that the Congress has a history of dividing communities for political gains and urged the people to vote on the agenda of ‘development’.

“The biggest disservice to Gujarat by the Congress was to divide communities. Congress ensured people, who were earlier friendly, were divided,” Modi said.

The PM also accused Congress of indulging in corruption, casteism, communalism and nepotism. “The Congress is associated with the evils of corruption, casteism, communalism and nepotism; the youth are not ready to accept the Congress,” he said.

Modi also spoke about the BJP’s victory in recent Uttar Pradesh local elections, a state which has been ruled by the Congress for decades, he said “Congress has been wiped out of the state, UP knows the Congress well and so does Gujarat.”

Gujarat goes into polls in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting will be held on December 18.

