Gujarat elections not about PM Modi but achhe din that are yet to come, says Chidambaram

P Chidambaram and Narendra Modi P Chidambaram and Narendra Modi

Days ahead of the polls in Gujarat, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi of centring the election campaign around himself and his past. The former finance minister said the polls were not about “Mr Modi, the individual” but about the promised “achhe din” that has not come even after 42 months.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, “Mr Modi’s campaign is about himself, his past and the alleged disdain of Gujarat and Gujaratis. Has he forgotten he is Prime Minister of India?” He also added that the PM does not talk about joblessness, lack of investment, collapse of SMEs among other issues “because he has no answers to the hard reality.”

The Congress leader also lashed out at the prime minister for repeatedly mentioning Sardar Vallabhai Patel in his speeches. Referring to his campaign in Gujarat on Monday where he referred himself as the ‘Son of Gujarat,’ Chidambaram added that Mahatma Gandhi was also the son of Gujarat. “Mr Modi has forgotten that Gandhiji was an Indian and son of Gujarat; Gandhiji was, and is, revered as Father of the Nation; and Gandhiji’s chosen instrument to lead the freedom struggle was the Congress party. PM and BJP may now desperately embrace Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, but the redoubtable Sardar had rejected the BJP’s parent RSS and its divisive ideology,” he added.

The Gujarat election is not about Mr Modi, the individual. It is about the promised achhe din that has not come in 42 months. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 28, 2017

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing rallies in Gujarat yesterday, called the elections as a battle between “vikaas and vanshwaad.” Accusing the Congress party of neglecting the state during their rule, the Prime Minister said, “Gujarat has never accepted you because you never hesitated in pushing Gujarat back while holding prejudice against it since the time of Sardar Patel.” He also added that the development work in the state was taken up after BJP came to power.

PM Modi has four more rallies planned for his home state on Wednesday. The elections will be held on December 9 and 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.

