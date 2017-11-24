Gujarat elections LIVE updates: Congress will win Gujarat polls, will form govt which listens to you and works as per your will, says Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat elections 2017 Live Updates: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to begin his second leg of poll campaign in Gujarat Gujarat elections 2017 Live Updates: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to begin his second leg of poll campaign in Gujarat

With just over two weeks left for the phase-I of Gujarat Assembly elections, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will begin his two-day poll campaign from Porbandar on Friday. Rahul Gandhi has already conducted roadshows all over the state in the last two months wherein he has targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a host of issues.

According to the party’s state spokesperson Manish Doshi, starting from Porbandar, the Congress leader will move to Ahmedabad to address a rally in the evening. During his visit to the Dalit Shakti Kendra today, he will accept an Indian flag that had initially been offered to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who declined to accept it owing to a space crunch.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address eight rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 27 and 29.

Gujarat elections 2017 live updates:

12:15 pm: Narendra Modi tells his mann ki baat. But nobody listens to “aapke mann ki baat.” Congress will win the December election in Gujarat and will form a government which listens to you and works as per your will, says Rahul Gandhi.

12:12 pm: Two sons of Gujarat–Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel helped India won freedom. Gujarat is not made by a few but by all of you who toil hard, says Congress vice-president.

12:10 pm: You go fishing but due to pollution, you’ve to go far away from cost for a good catch. Have you fishermen caused this pollution? No, Narendra Modi and a few industrialists have done it. We accept your demand that there should be independent fisheries ministry. If Congress returns to power at the Centre, the new government will have a fisheries ministry on the line of agriculture ministry, says Rahul Gandhi.

12:05 pm: BJP government won’t give you Rs 300 crore subsidy but wrote off debt worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore of a select big businesses. Ye majedar baat hain, BJP ka karyakarta Congress ke manch pe aa ke kehta hain hamari ye samasya hain.Arey bhaiya sarkari to ap ki hain.Pradhan Mantri aapke hain,Chief Minister aapke hain.Gujarat me Congress ki sarkari ane wali hain is liye aap yahan aaye hain, says Rahul Gandhi.

12:00 pm: You all drive on roads of Gujarat. Have seen one Tata Nano car? No, right. Narendra Modi gave 33,000 crore to Tata for Nano plant. We spent 35000 crore on MNREGA and gave employment to lakhs of people. In Congress rule, you used to get diesel subsidy but BJP stopped it.The subsidy burden on Gujarat government was Rs 300 crore.They won’t give you Rs 300 crore but will splash 33000 on Tata Nano. And still you don’t see a single Tata Nano on road. Yeh kis prakar ka jadu hain? asks Rahul Gandhi.

11:55 am: Rahul Gandhi starts his address at fishermen’s meeting in Porbandar.

11:47 am: Govt is not giving new fishing licenses but it permits polluting industries on sea coast. This forces fishermen to venture near the IMBL. But if they are caught, govt suspends their license for 6 months, ruining their season: Arjun Modhwadia

11:40 am: All the harbours of Gujarat were developed during Congress reign. BJP has done nothing in 22 years of its rule. In fact it has reduced quota of subsidised diesel and kerosene for fishermen: Arjun Modhwadia

11:38 am: Fishing season began on August 16. But catch of fishermen has been dwindling sharply within 3months. The reason is pollution caused by industrial units on coast. Request you sir Rahul Gandhi to something about this to protect future of our children: Bharat Modi

11:35 am: Bring diesel under GST so that fishermen can save on expenses. Also issue them special identity cards. Porbandar harbour has capacity to berth only 1000 boats but at least 4000 boats are operating from here. So develop a new harbour or expand existing one: Bharat Modi

11:32 am: Though I’m a BJP worker, I’ve come here to raise issues of fishermen after Arjun Modhwadia (Congress leader) approached me: Boat association president Bharat Modi

11:30 am: Porbandar is near Pakistan and as of today, 1,000 fishing boats of Gujarat and 500 fishermen are in custody of Pakistan. Govt of both countries should adopt no-arrest policy with respect to fishermen, says Bharat Modi.

11:20 am: Porbandar Machhimar Boat Association president Bharat Modi thanks Rahul Gandhi for coming to Porbandar for listening to issues facing fishermen.

11:00 am: Rahul Gandhi will address party workers at Dahegam in Gandhinagar and two corner meetings in Bayad constituency of Aravalli district. Mahendrasinh Vaghela, son of Shankersinh Vaghela who had quit the party in July, is the sitting MLA of Bayad. Rahul will then visit tribal-dominated Lunawada and Santrampur in Mahisagar district and Margada Chokadai, Sukhsar, Fatehpura, Muvada Chowkadi and Limdi in Dahod.

10. 45 am: Congress sets up stage on board a country craft for Rahul Gandhi’s election meeting with fishermen, in Porbandar. Meeting to begin in a short while from now. Former GPCC president Arjun Modhwadia is Congress candidate for Porbandar seat.

