Gujarat elections Live Updates: Rahul continues his attack on PM Modi, says you wasted public money for your own benefit

Even as Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat concluded on Thursday, he kept up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a series of three tweets, starting Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi asked the PM why Gujarat should suffer because of his publicity campaigns and financial mismanagement. He also slammed the Prime Minister for wasting public money to benefit his own companies.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had promised to waive off loans of farmers within 10 days of forming government in Gujarat even as he slammed PM Modi for waiving loans worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore of his ‘industrialists friends’ but didn’t do anything to alleviate farmers’ issues. Also Read: Rahul Gandhi asks PM: Why did you waste public money to benefit some of your own companies?

“Modiji waived loans worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore of his five to 10 industrialists friends, but Modiji and (Finance Minister Arun) Jaitleyji say it is not their policy to waive farmers’ loans… Modiji talked for 22 years about farmers, but you have not got anything, your land has been taken away, your water is diverted to industrialists, and you do not get crop insurance. If we come to power, I’m making this promise to you that within 10 days of forming government in Gujarat we will frame a policy to waive your loans,” Rahul told a gathering at Botad.

During his last visit, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi-led government’s policies and described its new tax regime as “Gabbar Singh Tax”.

10:00 am: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive day on Twitter demanding an explanation for squandering public money for his own benefit. READ: Rahul Gandhi asks PM: Why did you waste public money to benefit some of your own companies?

