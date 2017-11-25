Gujarat elections LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart day 2 of his campaign shortly

Gujarat elections LIVE updates: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (File) Gujarat elections LIVE updates: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (File)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on the second day of his Navsarjan Yatra in poll-bound Gujarat, will address rallies and interact with citizens in Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar, and Dahod districts on Saturday.

On Friday, Gandhi who started his campaign from Porbandar accepted the national flag, which was reportedly refused by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani due to lack of space. The Congress vice-president also lashed out at the BJP over the Una Dalit flogging incident and the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula at the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Addressing a rally in Porbandar, Gandhi hit out at BJP and PM Modi for the benefits that he claimed were given to Tata Motors’s Nano car plant in Sanand. Addressing a gathering of fisherfolk, Rahul said the state government was ready with money for “a few industrialists” but was not willing to spare Rs 300 crore on subsidised diesel and kerosene for fishermen.

Gujarat elections live updates:

11.40 am: The Congress leader also extended his condolences to MP and former AICC Gen. Secretary Madhusudan Mistry on the death of his son Parikshit Mistry.

Rahul Gandhi visited the home of MP and former AICC Gen. Secretary Madhusudan Mistry ji to convey his condolences on the untimely passing away of his son Parikshit Mistry. pic.twitter.com/qeSAfe2unj — Congress (@INCIndia) November 25, 2017

11.20 am: Rahul Gandhi paid visit to the family of AICC secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP who passed away recently

CVP Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of former MP and AICC Secretary Mirza Irshad Baig ji, who passed away recently, to convey his condolences. pic.twitter.com/Z1i8Os4hPi — Congress (@INCIndia) November 25, 2017

10.21 am: During an interactive session with the teachers in Gujarat on Friday, Rahul Gandhi hugged a part-time woman lecturer after listening to her plight. “Even after 22 years of service as a part-time lecturer, our salary is just Rs 12,000 per month… We were not even granted maternity leave. We have seen some of the worst days of our life during this service. Now, the government is planning to annul our entire service by offering us Rs 40,000 salary under a fixed-pay regime. Like others, we also wanted to retire with pension benefits to be able to live a respectable life,” Ranjana Avasthi, a PhD holder said wanting to know what the Congress plans to do for teaching community.

To this, Rahul replied, “Sometimes such questions come us to which we cannot reply in words.” Saying this, he walked to the centre of the hall and hugged her. Terming the fixed-salary system as “unfair” Gandhi promised that the party will focus on building a robust public education and healthcare system in Gujarat.

Gujarat elections LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi hugs part-time teacher Ranjana Awasthi at an event in Nikol. (Twitter) Gujarat elections LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi hugs part-time teacher Ranjana Awasthi at an event in Nikol. (Twitter)

10.05 am: PM Modi will also lead the BJP campaign in Gujarat from November 27 to 29. He will campaign in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat. Several BJP leaders are also expected to mark their attendance.

10.02 am: Three candidates from Congress filled nomination form for Vadodara’s Savli constituency on Friday. The candiates will have to submit political mandate by their party before 3pm on 27 November. In case, they fail to do so their candidature will be cancelled, reports ANI.

10.00 am:

Day 2 of Gujarat Yatra takes Congress VP Rahul Gandhi to the districts of Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar, and Dahod to meet citizens. #Congress_આવે_છે pic.twitter.com/caz9TedZrg — Congress (@INCIndia) November 25, 2017

9.45 am: In the last few months, Gandhi has conducted multiple roadshows across the state hitting out at BJP over a range of issues including demonetisation, unemployment and GST. Gujarat goes to vote in two phases – on December 9 and December 14 — for 182 seats in the House. The counting will be done on December 18.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd