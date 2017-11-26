Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES: On today’s menu, ‘Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath’

Gujarat elections live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) Gujarat elections live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Gujarat, BJP leaders and party members on Sunday will fan out to the 182 constituencies and tune in to the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ over piping hot cups of chai along with the people of the state.

Billed as ‘Man Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath’, as many as 199 party leaders will listen to the program at all 50,128 polling booths across the state on Sunday. The event comes days after a meme tweeted by the Youth Congress mocked the prime minister over his background.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to boost the BJP campaign during his three-day visit to his home state, starting tomorrow. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj are also going to campaign in the state.

Gujarat will be voting in two phases – on December 9 and December 14 — for 182 seats in the House. The counting will be done on December 18.

Gujarat elections live updates:



10.19 am: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be at Mora village in Morva Hadaf, Panchmahals.

10.11 am: Railway minister Piyush Goyal will join the people at Porbandar and Information and Broadcast minister will be heading to Junagadh

9.52 am: BJP chief Amit Shah will attend the program in the Dariyapur constituency in Ahmedabad and Arun Jaitley will have tea with people at a booth in Adajan area of the Surat-West seat, said a party release.

9.42 am: “Today @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas will go to their booths & tune in to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji’s #MannKiBaat. Go ahead, post pictures of yourselves with the Karyakartas. Don’t forget to mention the name & location of your booth,” BJP National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav

9.40 am: During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at PM Modi and BJP over a host of issues including rafale deal, Jay Shah’s company and the delay in the winter session of the parliament. Attacking the prime minister over his silence, the Congress leader said, “PM Modi had said ‘na khaonga, na khaane dunga’ (Will neither be corrupt nor allow corruption). However, his new slogan now seems to be ‘na bolonga, na bolnedunga’ (Will neither talk, nor allow to talk).”

9.30 am:

Happy to know that @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas are going to the booths and hearing #MannKiBaat together. pic.twitter.com/iVKq30tgBz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2017

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd