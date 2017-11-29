Gujarat elections Live Updates: Action packed day in Saurashtra as PM Modi, Rahul, Hardik to address rallies

Gujarat elections Live Updates: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi and PAAS convenor Hardik Patel will address rallies on Wednesday in Saurashtra. Gujarat elections Live Updates: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi and PAAS convenor Hardik Patel will address rallies on Wednesday in Saurashtra.

The battle for power is all set to intensify on Wednesday with rallies planned by all the major players including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Patidar leader Hardik Patel. With just over a week left for the first phase of polling, all political parties in Gujarat have upped their intensity in poll campaigns.

Continuing the second leg of BJP’s Gujarat Vikas Rally in the state, PM Modi will address four public meetings in Saurashtra and south Gujarat on Wednesday. The Prime Minister will also travel through Morbi, Prachi, Palitana and finally end the day at Navasari.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will begin his eighth Navsarjan Yatra to the state from the Somnath temple. He will also hold public meetings in Amreli and Bhavnagar districts during his two-day visit to the state. At the same time today, PAAS leader Hardik Patel will address farmers in Morbi and also interact with the citizens during the ‘Chai pe charcha’ in Bella village and ‘chowk pe charcha’ in Sajjanpura village of the district.

