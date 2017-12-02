Gujarat elections LIVE updates: Rajnath says ‘troubled’ Rahul Gandhi visiting temples as poll campaign intensifies

Gujarat elections LIVE updates: BJP and Congress have campaigned extensively in the state towards the last leg of the campaign. Gujarat elections LIVE updates: BJP and Congress have campaigned extensively in the state towards the last leg of the campaign.

With a week left for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, major political parties have been campaigning extensively in the state. Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday criticised Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits saying Gandhi was “troubled” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successive schemes and was thus visiting temples.

Without naming PAAS leader Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani, Singh cautioned the three about their political future in Rahul’s company by mocking the Amethi MP’s “luck in politics”. Singh addressed rallies at Chhota Udepur, Jetpur, Lunawada and Mahuda Assembly constituencies. “BJP is sympathetic to these three…who are joining hands with Rahul Gandhi. I want to warn them…see his (Rahul’s) political career history and the condition of those who joined him. Ye toh doobenge, tumhe bhi le doobenge (he will sink, and will take you down as well)” he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi why public money was “squandered” in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies in Gujarat.

Gujarat Elections 2017: Live updates

