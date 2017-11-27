Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 LIVE updates: PM Modi to kickstart campaign from Bhuj

Gujarat elections live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) Gujarat elections live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

As the battle for power in poll-bound Gujarat intensifies, it is now Prime Minister Narendra Modi turn to lead the BJP’s campaign in the state. PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to his home state, will address at least eight rallies in different parts of Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat. On Monday, he will start his rally from Bhuj in Kutch district.

On Sunday, the saffron party kickstarted the campaign with “Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath” event where various party leaders listened to PM’s address while sipping tea at all 50,128 polling booths across the state. While interacting with the citizens, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley criticised Pakistan over 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s release and Union Minister Smriti Irani said people would teach the Congress a lesson for its anti-poor mindset.

The polling for the two-phase elections in Gujarat, having total 182 seats, will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.

9.10 am: “Each rally has been organised in such a way that people from five to six surrounding constituencies can also attend it,” Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav said.

9.07 am: Several prominent leaders including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states — Yogi Adityanath and Vasundhara Raje are expected to join the campaign.

8.46 am: Congress on Sunday also released its list of 76 candidates for the second phase of the election. The filing of nomination ends today. Congress, however, could not finalise the names of its candidates in 17 more seats, owing to internal party disputes. Few workers had also reportedly vandalised property at the party office in Gandhinagar.

Congress workers vandalised property at party office over ticket distribution issue in Gandhinagar yesterday #GujaratElections2017 pic.twitter.com/bDRNJP1Jlr — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

8.30 am: Prime Minister Modi will first visit a temple in Kutch and seek the blessings of Ashapura Mata. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi Sunday said, “Tomorrow I begin my rallies across Gujarat. My first rally will be in Bhuj, Kutch. This district is close to my heart. Its spirit of resilience after the 2001 quake was seen by the world. Since then, Kutch has seen record progress, which has benefitted all sections of society. Tomorrow I would address rallies in Jasdan, Dhari and Kamrej. Guided by the Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ we are committed to taking Gujarat to even new heights of growth and building on the good work done in the last two decades in the state.”

