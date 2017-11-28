Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: PM Modi tears into Congress party at his home turf

PM Modi while addressing a rally in Gujarat on Tuesday. PM Modi while addressing a rally in Gujarat on Tuesday.

With only days left for voting, campaign in poll-bound Gujarat has moved into high gear now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the poll campaign in his home state Monday and is scheduled to address the state again on Thursday. In Bhuj yesterday, he criticised the Congress party for mocking him – “the son of Gujarat,” saying no Gujarati would forgive them. He also launched a scathing attack against the party on their stand against terrorism. “India was attacked on 26/11 and in Uri. You can see how India responded in the wake of both attacks. This explains the difference between their Government and ours,” he said in Bhuj.

Saying that the battle in the state is between “vikaas and vanshwaad (development and dynasty),” the prime minister attacked the opposition, accusing them of ignoring Gujarat during their rule. He also accused the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi of celebrating the release of Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan. “Recently, a Pakistani court released a terrorist. I cannot understand why are Congress people clapping…in Doklam, Indian Army was standing with eye to eye on the border (with Chinese army) for 70 long days, you were embracing Chinese ambassador. When Indian soldier was standing against Chinese soldiers in chilling temperatures, you were giving hugs to Chinese ambassador. What was that?”

Taking a dig at the Congress for the recent Chaiwala meme, the Prime Minister said that the party was making fun of his poor origins because he has taken over their power. “Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation.” “For the past few days, people from across the country have hurled so much mud that it has made blossoming of Lotus very easy,” he added.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also attacked the prime minister over Rafale deals and Amit Shah’s company during his Navsarjan Yatra in the state. Criticising PM Modi’s silence, the Gandhi scion added, “PM Modi has kept Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha closed because he is afraid that the people of Gujarat will come to know about the truth of Rafale and Jay Shah (BJP president Amit Shah’s son). So Parliament will open only after Gujarat elections are over.”

Meanwhile, Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Vadgam in Banaskantha on Tuesday. “After a lot of discussion with my team, we decided on Vadgam because it has a large Muslim and Dalit population, which will work in our favour,” said Jignesh, convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM) and spearhead of the protests against attacks on Dalits in Una. OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, meanwhile, who joined hands with the Congress party filed his nomination from Radhanpur.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to continue the campaign in his home state, where he will address four rallies on Thursday. The election in the state is scheduled in two phases on December 9, 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.

