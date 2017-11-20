Gujarat Elections LIVE Updates: CM Vijay Rupani files nomination papers

PAAS leader Hardik Patel is expected to announce the seat-sharing deal with the Congress in Rajkot today. PAAS leader Hardik Patel is expected to announce the seat-sharing deal with the Congress in Rajkot today.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel is likely to announce a seat-sharing deal between the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and the Congress in Rajkot on Monday after the latter announced its list of candidates for next month’s assembly elections in Gujarat. Following the announcement of the Congress’ list of 77 candidates, PAAS supporters and leaders attacked the office of Praful Togadia, a candidate and cousin of VHP leader Pravin Togadia, where Rahul Gandhi had addressed a public meeting leading to protests in Surat.

PAAS supporters also attacked the office of Nilesh Kumbhani, the SMC corporator, in Yogi Chowk, demanding more tickets. Dinesh Bhambhaniya, known to be close to PAAS convener Hardik Patel, however, claimed before some TV channels that the PAAS had clearly refused to contest the elections and was heard saying that they would oppose the Congress.

In the first list of candidates announced by the Congress, three PAAS leaders and three Patidar corporators got party tickets. However, the PAAS supporters claimed that tickets were given to its leaders with the permission of its high command. Senior leaders of the state Shaktisinh Gohil from Mandvi and Arjun Modhwadia from Porbandar have also been given tickets for the election.

1:15 pm: The Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) today declared that it will contest all 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections after talks for alliance with the Congress failed, PTI reported.

1:00 pm: CM Vijay Rupani files nomination papers

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has filed his nomination for Gujarat assembly elections in presence of Union Minister Arun Jaitley in Rajkot.

12:45 pm: CM Vijay Rupani thanked Rajkot in a tweet and called Arun Jaitley’s presence as inspiring. “Before filing nomination papers at 12.39pm in the inspiring presence of Shri @ arunjaitley Ji, visited various temples to offer prayers & seek blessings of saints. Addressed huge public meeting at Bahumali Bhavan, Rajkot & now heading for filing nomination papers. Thank you RAJKOT”, Rupani tweeted.

12:30 pm: Meanwhile, the CWC today, announced the dates for the election of the next Congress President. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said CWC members have unanimously passed a resolution to elevate Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president.

12:15 pm: BJP has released its third list of 28 candidates for the upcoming elections, ANI reported.

12:05 pm: Amidst the Congress-PAAS feud over tickets Hardik Patel and Dinesh Bambhaniya have sought exemption from appearance in sedition case against them.

12:02 pm: “Vikas, Modi and Gujarat have become synonymous,” said Vijay Rupani as he continues lashing at the Congress.

12:00 pm: Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley has arrived in CM Vijay Rupani’s election meeting in Rajkot. Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Rupani continued his attack at the Congress and said that curfews were commonplace in Gujarat during the Congress regime. He said that Ahmedabad was known as Laitf’s Ahmedabad, Surat as Mama’s Surat and the BJP ruled has changed the state of affairs in the poll bound state.

11:50 am: Vijay Rupani address supporters in Rajkot

Addressing the rally, CM Vijay Rupani said that the Congress was shaken due to the politics of development done by the BJP and that it was making fun of development. “This development has meant 3 crore LPG connections, toilets in homes, roads connecting villages to highways,” Rupani said. He added that development has meant roads and since there are roads there is talk of potholes. He mocked the Congress and said that there were no debates over potholes during the Congress regime since there were no roads at all in the first place.

11:30 am: Former minister and Rajkot (south) MLA is addressing the rally for filing nomination papers for CM Vijay Rupani.

11:25 am: Special sitting arrangement has been done for Sadhus at CM Vijay Rupani’s rally in Rajkot.

11:00 am: Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP’s CM Candidate Vijay Rupani is on his way to file his nominations from Rajkot(West). “Leaving to file my nomination papers from Rajkot (West). Overwhelmed with the good wishes from all. Gujarat is proud to carry on the legacy of good governance started by PM Shri @ narendramodi. I am confident that people of Gujarat will shower their love once again,” Rupani tweeted. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.

The Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi Ji called up to convey best wishes as I file my nomination papers. Thank you very much Sir. You have always been a source of inspiration and strength. Your words mean a lot to me. Thanks again for your best wishes.

10:45 am: Paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the GPCC office in Ahmedabad after threats by PAAS members that they would gherao the Congress offices.

10:30 am: Gujarat Congress in-charge Ashok Gehlot condemned last night’s protests by PASS supporters in Surat and said that issues can be sorted out by talking. “I condemn this violence, Hardik Patel and his workers should show patience, issues can be sorted out by talking. Also,Gujarat CM should worry about the fights over ticket distribution in his party and not comment on us,” ANI quoted the leader as saying.

10:05 am: Reacting to last night’s developments, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani PAAS leaders have been “totally exposed”. “PAAS leaders were working as agents of Congress, and now they have been totally exposed,” ANI quoted him as saying.

10:00 am: NCP leader Praful Patel told ANI that the party wanted to contest in Gujarat in alliance with the Congress and even held talks with the party initially but the Congress delayed it. “We wanted to contest in Gujarat in alliance with Congress and had talks with them too initially, but Congress did not seem serious and kept on delaying,so we will fight alone.Confident that we will do even better alone,” ANI quoted him as saying.

