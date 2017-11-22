Gujarat elections 2017 highlights: Congress-Hardik Patel club is one of mutual deception, says Arun Jaitley

Gujarat elections highlights: PAAS national convenor Hardik Patel earlier today said the Congress has agreed to give Patidars reservations under section 31 and provisions of section 46. (Source: Javed Raja) Gujarat elections highlights: PAAS national convenor Hardik Patel earlier today said the Congress has agreed to give Patidars reservations under section 31 and provisions of section 46. (Source: Javed Raja)

An FIR has been lodged against PAAS national convenor Hardik Patel and his aides Dinesh Bhambaniya and Dinesh Patel for holding a public event without permission at Mansa in Punjab. This development comes shortly after Hardik Patel announced at a press conference in Ahmedabad that they accept the formula given by the Congress to provide reservation at par with OBC to non-reserved categories. The Patidar quota stir leader said, “Nowhere in the Indian constitution it is written that more than 50% reservation cannot be given. Congress people are not our cousins, but when they speak about our rights we have to listen to it. And the formula they have offered is plausible.” Also Read: Gujarat elections: We agree with Congress’ formula for reservation to Patidars, says Hardik Patel.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Nitin Patel today called both the Congress and Hardik Patel ‘fools’. He was referring to Hardik Patel accepting Congress formula to give reservation to non-reserved communities above limit of 49 per cent put by Supreme Court.

5.07 pm: Congress leader Kapil Sibal, meanwhile, thanked Hardik Patel for his support to the Congress party after it accepted the community’s quota demand. “We are very happy that a ‘sanjha morcha’ (united front) will now fight against the BJP… We thank him that they (PAAS) have joined us with an ideology to contest the election by coming together… Our target is to win the election and fulfill promises made to the people.”

He however, did not reveal much about the details of the formula agreed upon by the two sides. , Sibal said Patel himself would talk about it. “These issues will be decided later. First we have to fight together, win the election, then fulfill the promises made,” he said.

3:35 pm: The law of the land is very clear. 50 percent cap cannot be breached. By saying that they (Hardik Patel & Congress) will do this, they are deceiving each other as well as the voters, says Jaitley.

3:30 pm: FIR lodged against Hardik Patel, aides Dinesh Bambhaniya, Dinesh Patel for holding public event without permission at Mansa

3:29 pm: Congress-Hardik club is one of mutual deception. The law is clear and laid by SC that the 50 % cap can’t be breached: Arun Jaitley

1:10 pm: BJP sitting MLA from Padra, Dinesh Patel, files his nomination for the second phase of Gujarat polls. Patel is also the President of Vadodara District unit of the party; is facing rebellion against his candidature.

1:00 pm: Fools have made proposal and fools have accepted it: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel on Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel accepting Congress formula to give reservation to non-reserved communities above limit of 49 per cent put by Supreme Court.

12:50 pm: Indranil Rajyaguru’s supporters are still camping outside the office of returning officer for Rajkot West Assembly seat.

12:30 pm: Meanwhile, Indranil Rajyaguru’s supporters are raising slogans against CM Vijay Rupani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. They shout: “Bhajapa teri dadagiri nahi chalenge”.

Indranil Rajyaguru seeks assurance from the returning officer that his candidature will not be rejected after he furnished a corrected affidavit. Rajyaguru is challenging CM Vijay Rupani from Rajkot (west) constituency #GujaratElections2017 @IndianExpress @lynnmis pic.twitter.com/JgSnFG6q02 — Gopal Kateshiya (@gopalreports) November 22, 2017

12:10 pm: HC dismisses PIL seeking forensic test of “sex video” of Patidar reservation stir leader Hardik Patel.

12:05 pm: The returning officer tells Rajyaguru that he will declare his decision soon in writing. Scrutiny of nomination papers is going on today for the first phase of Gujarat elections.

12:04 pm: Congress candidate from Rajkot (west) Assembly constituency, Indranil Rajyaguru makes a representation to returning officer Pragnesh Jani after, what he claimed rumours spread by BJP, that his candidature was liable to be rejected due to an error in his affidavit.

12:00 pm: Several horse trading attempts being made with our conveners in North Gujarat, Rs 50 lakh being offered. BJP using its tactics as it fears defeat: Hardik Patel

11:50 am: I am not joining any party, says Hardik Patel.

11:45 am: Congress will have to put this reservation formula with details, in their manifesto: Hardik Patel

11:40 am: Congress has promised to put its formula to give reservation to non-reserved categories in its election manifesto, says Hardik.

11:30 am: I am not ‘bikau’. Otherwise I could have accepted offer of Rs 1200 crore from K Kailashnathan (Chief Principal Secretary to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani) when I was in jail, alleges Hardik Patel.

11:20 am: Congress people are not our cousins, but when they speak about our rights we have to listen to it. And the formula they have offered is plausible, says Hardik Patel.

11:15 am: Congress has agreed to give Patidars reservations under section 31 and provisions of section 46: Hardik Patel

11:00 am: Congress has accepted our issues. They have agreed to give Patidars reservations: Hardik Patel

