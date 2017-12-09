Gujarat elections: Last-minute pressure — ‘Have got 60 calls to switch sides’

Security personnel at a polling booth in Anandpar village, on outskirts of Rajkot, on Friday. Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat vote on Saturday. (Express photo by Chirag Chotaliya) Security personnel at a polling booth in Anandpar village, on outskirts of Rajkot, on Friday. Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat vote on Saturday. (Express photo by Chirag Chotaliya)

IT’S LATE at night and even the horse, tied next to the SUV in the spacious parking lot of the area’s biggest bungalow, has gone to sleep. The owner, meanwhile, is pacing across the balcony, talking animatedly on the phone, his tone betraying his stress. Chotila, a deeply religious Saurashtra town known for its hill-top temple, is known to go to bed early, but not with voting in the assembly elections just two days away.

The horse-owner isn’t a candidate. But in the last few years, he has played a big role in the Congress’s revival in the area. He owns a large stretch of agricultural land, heads a mini business empire and is a popular patriarch of an extended family. Most important, he controls close to 500 votes. “See, this is the 60th call I am getting. The pressure to switch is immense. I avoid their calls, refuse to indulge them but they keep coming back. Tomorrow, I am taking a flight to Bangkok,” says the man who wishes to remain anonymous.

The Prashant Kishors of the world have a name for people like him — the influencers.

It’s not only the moneyed and family-heads who can swing the result in constituencies that are witnessing a tight contest. There are others, too. They can be religious leaders with clout, industrialists with a large workforce, heads of caste cadre or plain “maatha bhaare” — literally translated as headstrong, though “Bahubali” conveys the meaning better.

In the final frenzy of the last mile, it’s the success rate of candidates in influencing the influencers that usually separates the pace-setters from the winners, especially in close contests.

Along NH-8A, in Surendranagar district’s Chotila, with a population of 2,26,000 voters, this election has been tough to call, even for the locals. Congress’s Ritwik Makwana is up against BJP’s Jinabhai Dedvariya. Both belong to the Koli community and both have their armies of supporters.

It’s midnight at Thangadh, Gujarat’s old ceramic hub in Chotila taluka. The Congress office at the village entrance is still open. Sprawled on rented mattresses next to piled up plastic chairs, about 10 workers are staring at their mobiles. The message is clear: It’s time for the Congress to go to the mattresses.

Makwana, too, is out. He is aware of the ticking clock and speaks about changing election dynamics. The 47-year-old leader, as old as Rahul Gandhi, hails from a family of Gandhians. His uncles — Savsibhai Makwana and late Karamsinh Makwana — were politicians from the past era. Former MP Savsi and state minister Karamsinh are known social activists and educationists in the region. “Last time, my father fought the elections and we spent just Rs 6.5 lakh. That’s not possible now,” he says, as he expresses his fears about the impending nights of long knives.

“Individual offers to influential people, promises of work to be done at temples and other organisations are very prevalent in the last few days. Once these things come into play, every issue, philosophy or debate becomes meaningless,” he says.

Earlier in the day, his uncle, Savsibhai, 80, sat on his elevated bed at his modest home at Dhajada village. The room has photos of Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sam Pitroda and Ahmed Patel during their visits to this neck of the woods. There’s also a massive picture of “the first day” of Parliament from some time in 2003. “The present standard of politics has hit rock bottom,” he says.

Back in Thangadh, Makwana walks towards a park that has a stage, shamiana and chairs. A folk artist is passionately narrating a tale of valour. A star-stuck crowd of elderly men sit in a daze. A few are huddled around an aluminium vessel brewing tea. They warm their hands and talk about politics. Someone mentions the trucks laden with liquor and their expected arrival. It’s all hush-hush, there are kids around but they are busy playing “catch”. Everybody loves election nights.

Next to the swing and slides are two busts — of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha. Below are plaques that remind Thangadh of the three Dalit youth who lost their lives in the 2012 police firing. Every December 6, the day the shepherd community of Bharwads clashed with Dalits resulting in a protest that authorities failed to control, they remember their dead. Makwana takes the stage and gets mentioned in the list of donors.

Elsewhere in Chotila, a godman of influence is in the mood to talk. Modesty isn’t one of his traits. He boasts about his power of persuasion, the blind faith of his followers and his election ritual. But what if his followers change their mind at the sight of the EVM? He laughs and pauses. “In the presence of Gods, with their right hands extended and water on their palms, they make a promise. Who can go back on his word to the Gods?” he says.

Nothing is left to chance and no force, seen or unseen, is left unexplored in an effort to breast the tape in the photo-finish final leg.

