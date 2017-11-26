Gujarat elections: JD(U) will contest Gujarat polls seriously, Nitish Kumar won’t campaign: K C Tyagi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The JD(U) is set to contest 100-plus seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls, JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said. The party has named half a dozen “star campaigners”, but party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will skip the campaign, he added.

“As we are emboldened and enthused with the Election Commission retaining arrow symbol with us, we will be contesting Gujarat in a bid to establish our national identity. Even as NDA partner, we had contested the previous Gujarat polls when Sharad Yadav or George Fernandes was party president. We are contesting this poll seriously,” Tyagi told The Indian Express.

Asked about their campaigners, Tyagi said they would include about half a dozen senior leaders including Bihar ministers and MPs. “Our national president is also the Chief Minister, he has other pressing engagements,” said Tyagi.

Asked about contesting 100-plus seats, Tyagi said, “We contested 55 seats in the last polls. As the Congress has given only five tickets to supporters of Sharad Yadav, we will contest from as many seats as possible to reinstate that we are the original JD(U). There is no harm in a party trying to establish its national identity.”

On PAAS leader Hardik Patel, he said: “Hardik had shown camaraderie with our leader and met Nitishji in Patna, but he is now an ally of the Congress, which alone is responsible for denying rights of Patels. We will play up our strength rather than maligning others.” Tyagi recalled how Nitish had recently supported reservation for Jats and Marathas besides Patidars and wanted Parliament to debate the issue.

Asked about the JD(U) taking on its ally BJP, Tyagi said: “We will be up against both Congress and BJP. But it is nothing new. Contesting Gujarat is more a matter of searching for our national identity.”

The JD(U) leader said it cannot be called a “friendly contest” as the party was serious about contesting Gujarat, in which it saw “social equations” on the pattern of Bihar. The Patels of Gujarat would often relate to Luv-Kush (Kurmi-Koeri) combination of Bihar, he added.

