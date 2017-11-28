Gujarat elections: Jain candidates quit, finger at ‘BJP pressure’

Five Jain candidates who had filed nominations as Independents from Wadhwan constituency of Surendranagar district are said to have withdrawn reportedly after pressure from “top BJP leaders”. The Jains in the area had protested against the BJP’s decision to not field sitting MLA Varshaben Doshi, a Jain, from the seat. Instead, the party nominated Dhanjibhai Patel, a Kadva Patidar who owns Makson group, a confectionery firm.

On Monday, an audio clip of a purported conversation between one of the Independent candidates and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, asking him to withdraw his nomination, went viral.

In the clip, a voice purportedly of the Chief Minister is heard telling a man called “Nareshbhai” to withdraw his name.

Naresh Shah, one of the five Independent candidates who withdrew his nomination, said the audio clip was fake. “This is entirely a fake audio clip. I have even filed a complaint at Surendranagar Crime Branch. This is a conspiracy,” he said.

The five Independents who withdrew their candidature on November 24 — the last day for withdrawing nominations — are Rachit Shah, Bharat Kothari, Bhavesh Vora, Milan Shah and Naresh Shah.

This came after the BJP declared its first list dropping two-time MLA Varshaben Doshi, who had then publicly “accepted” the party’s decision and “requested” her supporters to vote for Dhanjibhai Patel. The Jain community was miffed with the BJP’s decision and declared that it will field an Independent.

Doshi said, “I have no clue about the clip nor the alleged pressure from the higher-ups for withdrawal of nominations. The Jain community was hurt since I belong to the same community.”

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said he was not aware of the audio clip.

