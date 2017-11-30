Gujarat elections: Jadugars and other tribes have a wish list for both BJP and Congress

Rahul Gandhi with a jadugar at Harij in North Gujarat. (Express Photo/Javed Raj) Rahul Gandhi with a jadugar at Harij in North Gujarat. (Express Photo/Javed Raj)

The jadugar community has been part of the election discourse from both sides, in different ways. From the Congress, Rahul Gandhi has been calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a jadugar to mock the BJP’s development claims. The BJP, on the other hand, has brought in 36 jadugars from Maharashtra for the Vikas ka Jadu campaign.

Jadugars, or Vaadis, are a community among the Nomadic Tribes and Denotified Tribes (NT-DNTs). In Gujarat, the NT-DNT population is estimated at 60 lakh. These are groups among the most vulnerable in Gujarat, deprived of housing or even identity proof to avail government benefits.

Some members of these communities had met Rahul on the last day of his 12-day Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in Harij of North Gujarat. Besides Vaadi, the NT-DNT communities of Gujarat include Salat, Saraniya, Bajaniya, Chamthha, Pavri, Dafer, Parakara, Madaari, Nat, Raval, Bahurupi, Bhavaya, Devipujak, Bharathari, Kangasiya, Oad, Chhara, Pardhi, Miyana, Bafan, Turi and Garo.

The Vaadis traditionally perform various tricks for a living and identify themselves as jadugars. With an estimated population of 2 lakh, Vaadis can belong to either the Ful-Vaadi or the Lal-Vaadi sub-caste.

Vicharata Samuday Samarthan Manch (VSSM), which works for the welfare of NT-DNTs, has given a charter of demands to both the Congress and the BJP and asked them to make promises in their respective manifestos. In October, VSSM had held a convention of such communities in Palanpur.

“NT-DNTs fall under the OBC category. However, they are underprivileged and too vulnerable to compete with mainstream OBC communities,” said Mittal Patel, managing trustee of VSSM. “Before the introduction of OBC reservation, NT-DNTs were getting separate 4% reservation. So, we demand separate reservation for these communities from the 27% reservation for OBCs.”

Another demand is about the Madari (snake-charmers) community. “With snake shows banned, Madaris are left with no occupation. In Tamil Nadu, the Irula community has got licence to extract snake venom to develop anti-snake venom (ASV). We want a similar mechanism in Gujarat for such communities,” Mittal said.

He cited a report by a national commission, led by Balkrishna Renke, that NC-DNT form around 8-10% of India’s population. “Based on that estimate and our experience, we can say that in Gujarat their number is at least 60 lakh,” Mittal said.

“We believe that so far no party has done anything significant for these communities’ welfare… We have sought that the two parties put in writing what they intend to do for them.” Asked about the BJP bringing jadugars from Maharashtra to campaign, Mittal said, “That is good. But, there are many people from similar communities in Gujarat. They could have been engaged [by the BJP].”

“Yes, they have given us their demands and we are open to them. We also held meetings with them… We will [look at] ways to meet their demands in our manifesto, including one on separate reservation,” said Deepak Babariya, convener of the Congress’s manifesto drafting committee.

Jaynarayan Vyas, chairperson of the BJP’s manifesto drafting committee, refused to comment on specific demands while saying that many demands can be met with administrative steps. “They have made a representation,” Vyas said. “I must say that the government of Narendra Modi had got first special settlement of Madaris done in Gujarat. The government’s focus should be to remedy poverty-driven deprivation and in our manifesto you will see an echo of this.”

Asked about jadugars being brought from Maharashtra, Vyas said it was decided by the BJP publicity department. Daxesh Vyas, convener of the department, said: “We brought in [jadugars] after they approached us… There is no issue of a particular state.”

