Gujarat elections: In seat where PM Narendra Modi launched service, Ro-Ro not a poll issue

TAUSIF AGARIYA, Rehan Saiyed and Mustufa Shaikh, all 19 and commerce students at a Bhavnagar college, settled down for a break after class at a tea and snack outlet on Ghogha-Bhavnagar road, around 10 km from the new Ghogha-Dahej roll on-roll off (Ro-Ro) ferry terminal. It is nearing noon. Cyclone Ockhi has left behind a chill in the wind, showers, and a late start to the day in this port town, Ghogha.

All three will vote for the first time on Saturday, when this constituency, Bhavnagar Rural, votes along with 88 others in the first phase. “Looks like BJP this time,” Mustufa forecast.

“There is a general feeling that it will be good if the Congress comes (to power), but it is (our) first time, so it’s difficult to say,” Tausif said. About Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel, they said his agitation is “good for their community”. Either there should be reservation for all, or for none, Mustufa chipped in.

While they evinced interest in a lot of issues, like typical teenagers, none was sure who the local MLA is, or much about the ferry service.

In Bhuteshwar village, 6 km from the ferry terminal, a few men sat on mattresses in a smallish dark room, tea having just been brewed on a kerosene stove.

This is the local BJP election office. Vanraj Kantariya, Hirabhai Kantariya, Himmat Kantariya, along with a few others, were finalising the last stretch of campaigning for four-time MLA — MoS, fisheries, Parshottam Solanki, undefeated since 1998. “Bhai (as Solanki is called here) can be approached even in the middle of the night,” said Vanraj, a farmer who grows cotton on his 5 bighas.

Vanraj last went to Surat two or three years ago in a bus. It took him nine hours. He has yet not taken the Ro-Ro ferry, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, just before the election dates were announced.

While Modi is talking about the Ghogha-Dahej ferry service in most of his election speeches, the ferry project is absent as an issue from local campaigns of BJP’s Solanki and his Congress challenger, Kantibhai Chauhan.

“It is too early to say how the ferry will impact Ghogha, because it is still not carrying vehicles,” Vanraj explained.

The ferry service, suspended on December 4-6 due to Ockhi, shrinks the 350-km distance between Ghogha and Dahej by road to 32 km by sea — covered in an hour. “As we understand,” Vanraj said, when pressed, “the ferry will bring in industry here. So we will see this road widened. With increased traffic, we will be able to set up hotels, and it will bring in business. Then we can sit at home and earn.”

For Hirabhai Kantariya, who harvests cotton and bajri on his 15 bighas, the village’s biggest problem is stray bullocks. “With modernisation and tractors, bullocks roam free and destroy crops,” he said, reluctant to comment on the ferry.

So what are the issues at play for voters? On Wednesday, as Bhavya Gandhi, of TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame, led a campaign for an ailing Solanki by his son Divyesh and daughter Deepa in the old city of Sihor, focussing on ‘vikas’ (development), Julesh Shah, who runs a store selling ornate vessels on the same street, said, “Our survey says Bhai will win by 55,000 votes…. His donation will ensure his victory.” According to Solanki “mass marriages” and “mandir (donations)” are “works” that reap dividends in his election.

Samtaben Trivedi, 62, a retired school principal who was watching the rally, said, “I voted for BJP last time. We have to think this time.” Security of girls is a big issue in Bhavnagar, she said. In the same group, Ashaben Joshi, 52, who said she too had voted for the BJP last time but is not sure this time, and Taruna Dudhela, a retired government school teacher, both raised the same issue: security of minor girls.

“We stood in bank queues for 3-4 hours because of notebandi (demonetisation),” Trivedi said. Asked about LPG cylinders under the PM’s Ujjwala yojana, she said, “It’s not for free.”

The Congress candidate, Kantibhai Chauhan, who switched from BJP in August, just after the Rajya Sabha election, and got a ticket, is banking on two factors: the fact that he is the “local candidate” —- his campaign was focussed more on villages doing group meetings, especially in Sihor taluka where he is based —- and on his leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj.

The party is banking on splitting the Koli and Patidar votes to secure a win in this seat, which was called Ghogha before delimitation. “I am taking the Congress manifesto to the people and telling them that Solanki has not been seen even once in the 126 villages of this constituency in the last five years,” Chauhan told The Indian Express.

