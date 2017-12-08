Gujarat elections: High Court notice to EC on counting of VVPAT slips

(File photo) (File photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued notice to Election Commission (EC) on a petition seeking counting of 100 per cent voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips manually along with votes cast in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The EC, however, opposed the petition claiming that EVMs are tamper-proof and paper trail can’t be counted.

The Division Bench of Justice Akil Kureshi and Justice A Y Kogje ordered, “Even though we are not inclined to accept the petitioner’s suggestion of full manual counting of votes, to inquire from the Election Commission, whether any framework for sample counting of VVPAT slips along with EVM votes on random basis bas been set up or not.”

The court asked the EC to reply by December 12. The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 18.

Shailesh N Pansuriya, a resident of Rajkot, in his petition had stated that there were “serious grievances raised by people at large and political parties about irregularities and defects in the EVMs”. “However the Election Commission of India has not considered the same so seriously,” the petitioner argued.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App