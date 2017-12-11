Gujarat elections: Hardik Patel holds roadshow without permission, police warns of legal action

Hardik Patel during his roadshow in Ahmedabad (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Hardik Patel during his roadshow in Ahmedabad (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Continuing his campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel hit the roads on Monday, starting his 15-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad despite police denying permission to it.

Even as the police warned about legal consequences, hundreds of supporters of the Patidar leader took out the rally on motorcycles and four-wheelers through the city.

“We had not given permission to Hardik Patel to hold the roadshow in Ahmedabad, but from the kind of rally that has been taken out by his supporters in the city area, we do see that it is violation of the condition, and we will take legal action,” Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh said. The permission was denied citing election commission guidelines, traffic congestion and law and order situation as reasons.

Remaining unfazed by the authorities, Patel expressed confidence of his win in the polls. “I am getting very good response from the people and I am very confident,” said Patel. The rally that started from Bopal area will end in Nikol.

The second-phase of voting will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.

(With inputs from PTI)

