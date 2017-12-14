Exit polls show ‘son of Gujarat’ will triumph over Rahul Gandhi, Hardik Patel

Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi addressing rallies in Gujarat. (Express/Twitter) Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi addressing rallies in Gujarat. (Express/Twitter)

It seems BJP will manage to keep its Gujarat “fort” intact after exit polls predicted a landslide for the saffron party, which has been in power in the state for 22 years. Soon after polling ended for the second phase of the Gujarat elections, news channels continued to tumble out exit poll results giving the BJP a clear majority in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

According to Times Now-VMR’s exit polls, the BJP will win 109 out 182 seats in Gujarat, while Congress is expected to bag 70. News24-Chanakya exit polls, which has made a name for itself in predicting correct election outcomes, said BJP would win 135 seats, while the Congress would get only 47. In 2012 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 115, while Congress bagged 61 seats. A party has to win 92 seats or more to form a government in the state.

While the mood in the BJP camp was of exuberance, Congress was skeptical about the exit polls. Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said exit polls have proved wrong in elections before and claimed the party would emerge victorious. “I don’t know how much you trust the exit polls. We have seen exit polls in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab. All of them proved to be wrong. We will wait for the 18th for the real results. Let’s not take these exit polls too seriously,” PTI reported Oza saying.

Among the bigwigs, only Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel has come out and rubbished the exit poll results. The PAAS convenor, who had led an agitation against the government demanding quota for the Patidar community, tweeted that there was no chance of BJP winning the Gujarat elections. “The exit polls show the BJP winning as a cover-up to faulty EVMs in Gujarat. If this election is true and fair, there is no chance of BJP winning,” Patel tweeted.

The indications are clear. The Congress’ KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim) theory, which was first propounded by Madhavsinh Solanki in 1980s in Gujarat to create a vote bank for the party, seems to have tanked. The Congress’ plans to tie-up with OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Patel seems to have not brought in as many votes the party would have expected.

However, all exit polls, except Chanakya, have projected that the Congress would increase its tally of seats. The ABP-CSDS exit survey by ABP News predicted a BJP victory in 91-99 seats as against the Congress’s 68-82. As per the NewsX exit polls, the BJP is expected to win 115 seats, while Congress will get 65 seats. India-TV has predicted BJP will emerge victorious in 104-114 seats, while the Congress will bag 65-75. According to India Today-Axis survey, BJP will get seats anywhere between 99 to 113, while Congress will increase its number of MLAs to 75.

