Gujarat polls: EC issues notice to BJP candidate from Jamalpur-Khadia seat

BJP candidate Bhushan Bhatt in the Behrampura area of Jamalpur on Sunday. (Express file photo/Javed Raja) BJP candidate Bhushan Bhatt in the Behrampura area of Jamalpur on Sunday. (Express file photo/Javed Raja)

The Election Commission has issued a notice, seeking explanation from Bhushan Bhatt — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jamalpur-Khadia assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city — after a video of him asking party workers not to bother about the EC’s model code of conduct went viral on Tuesday.

Bhushan Bhatt, who is a sitting MLA and son of late BJP leader Ashok Bhatt, is seen talking to his supporters to turn up with at least 3000-4000 two-wheelers along with BJP flags at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event on the Sabarmati Riverfront. Bhatt is also heard saying that he does not care about the Election Commission and offers to provide money to those who turn up with two-wheelers.

Officials from the Election Commission said that returning officer of the Jamalpur-Khadia assembly constituency has issued a notice to the BJP candidate asking him to explain the statements made in the video. In 2012, Bhatt had won the seat with a narrow margin of 6331 votes.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App