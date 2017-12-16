Devalued Degree

Gujarat elections: EC orders repolling in 6 booths of second phase

The booths where repolling will be conducted are in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Banaskantha districts.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: December 16, 2017 4:40 am
Gujarat, gujarat elections, second phase of gujarat polls, EC repoll, election commission, India news, Indian express news At one of these booths, the polling officials had forgotten to conduct a mock poll, official sources said.
The Election Commission on Friday ordered repolling at six polling booths where voting was conducted in Phase-II of the Gujarat Assembly election on December 14. The repolling has been scheduled for December 17.

Two of the booths where repolling will be conducted fall under the Vadgam seat where polling was suspended after ink marks were found on the election symbol of Independent candidate Jignesh Mevani on the EVM and a BJP candidate raised an objection.

