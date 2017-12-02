Gujarat elections: Development claim of PM Modi was a hollow slogan, says Sheila Dikshit

Sheila Dikshit said that BJP was facing a tough time and that’s why PM Modi was coming to address rallies in Gujarat so frequently. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand/File) Sheila Dikshit said that BJP was facing a tough time and that’s why PM Modi was coming to address rallies in Gujarat so frequently. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand/File)

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government saying the development claim of the Prime Minister was a hollow slogan.

Dikshit said Modi could not complete metro rail in Ahmedabad during his 13 years of rule in Gujarat, but she completed metro rail in Delhi and made it operational within a year. “Metro rail is yet to see the light of the day even after 22 years of BJP, including 13 years of Modi’s rule,” she said.

The Congress leader also said, “Amul butter and ghee that people all over the country eat was the gift of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as it was Nehru who had brought Verghese Kurien from Kerala to Gujarat to run the dairy. It was because of Congress party’s effort that ‘White Revolution’ became a success and India achieved self-reliance in milk requirements.

Citing party’s more achievements, Dikshit said, “It was the Congress that set up Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO), Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), National Institute of Design(NID) and Institute of Rural Management nand(IRMA) in Gujarat.`Name any big institute and you will find it was set up by the government during Congress rule only.”

Whatever the country had achieved in any field like education, health, science and technology, defence or any other thing, it was under the Congress rule, she said.

Stating that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been visiting the state for the last two months and addressing people, she said BJP had not been able to answer even a single question raised by Gandhi. “This suggests that BJP leaders are not confident of their own claims of development”, she said.

Stating that she had talked to a number of people in the state before meeting the mediapersons, the former Delhi CM said what she found was that people were eagerly waiting for a change in the state. “I hope the Congress will form the government in Gujarat this time after the two-phase elections on December 9 and 14.”

She also said that BJP was facing a tough time and that’s why PM Modi was coming to address rallies in Gujarat so frequently.

Dikshit also accused the BJP government of not bothering about the skyrocketing prices of vegetables like onion and tomato used by poor people. “Does BJP worry about the people?”, she questioned.

She claimed that the power tariff in Gujarat was the highest in the country.

Taking a dig at the BJP about their treatment of women, she said, “Look, what treatment the BJP meted out to state’s first woman chief minister Anandiben Patel”.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd