Gujarat elections: Congress writes to EC, demands FIR against PM Modi for ‘roadshow’ on polling day

Gujarat Elections Live Updates: PM Modi cast his vote in Sabarmati

The Congress, which earlier in the day accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of holding a roadshow in violation of the code of conduct, has written a strongly worded letter of complaint to the Election Commission for its “naked prejudice” and “failure to act against the Prime Minister and BJP leaders”. After casting his vote in the Gujarat Assembly elections, Modi had walked a distance while waving his inked finger at the huge crowd that had gathered outside the polling booth in a school in Sabarmati.

“It is a sad letter day in India’s history for the position of Election Commission of India as an independent arbiter stands compromised,” the Congress’s letter to the EC read as it sought an FIR against PM Modi and other BJP leaders.

The party added: “Not only was the law of restriction on number of people near polling booth breached with impunity but with active complicity of the administration/police machinery/SPG, a road show was also held with BJP flags in utter disregard of poll code and the law.”

Referring to BJP’s contention that the Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi’s interview to a local Gujarati channel was violation of the Representation of People’s Act, the party said, “Can the Election Commission follow these double standards, i.e. one standard for registration of an FIR against channels for showing the interviews and other standard of complicity with the ruling party and Prime Minister? This is unjustified, unwarranted and unacceptable in our democratic polity.”

Congress’ letter to the Election Commission Congress’ letter to the Election Commission

Lashing out at the electoral officer in the poll-bound state for saying that no complaint has been received regarding the roadshow, the party said, “Does it not tantamount to turning an absolute blind eye to violation of code of conduct and by-passing of the law and constitutional norms?”

The letter to the EC further read: “In the interest of the Constitution and on behalf of people of India, we call upon the Election Commission of India to follow the Dharma of Constitution, implement the law and register an FIR against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley, Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders without any further delay.”

It also hit out at the body for allegedly not giving appointment to the party despite repeated requests. “If Election Commission becomes subservient and captive to the whims and fancies of the Prime Minister and the ruling Party, the entire independence of the election commission process would come under a cloud,” the letter read.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at the Election Commission for “sleeping on the job”. “Stand up Media to this unprecedented violation of the code of conduct. Condemn the EC for allowing this gross abuse.” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewal accused the body of becoming a “puppet at the whims and fancy of BJP.” “A desperate Prime Minister facing defeat in Gujarat holds a Road Show with BJP flags, Flagrantly Flouts the Constitution and Code of Conduct. A Puppet Election Commission looks on with complicity denigrating its role of an independent Arbiter.”

A number of Congress workers were also detained after they took out a march oustide Sardar Patel Bhawan in Delhi to protest over the roadshow. A delegation from BJP, meanwhile, also met the Election Commission over Rahul Gandhi’s interview to a local Gujarati channel. “It was not permitted to give an interview in the last 48 hours of campaigning in Gujarat. I am sure the Election Commission will take cognizance of this and take an action,” Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

