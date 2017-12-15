Gujarat elections: Congress slams CEC as BJP’s puppet, BJP says this is a loser talking

PM Modi cast his vote in Sabarmati (Express photo by Javed Raja) PM Modi cast his vote in Sabarmati (Express photo by Javed Raja)

The Assembly elections in Gujarat came to an acrimonious close Thursday with the Congress launching a no-holds-barred attack on Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti and the Election Commission amid a war of words between the BJP and the Congress.

The main opposition alleged Joti was behaving like the Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the poll panel of acting like a “captive puppet” of the BJP.

The slugfest began after the Prime Minister held an impromptu roadshow in Ahmedabad after casting his vote.

The Congress alleged that the PM, by holding a roadshow with BJP flags near a polling booth, had violated the Constitution and the election code of conduct in complicity and in cahoots with the Election Commission. “A meek EC is prostrating before the Government and the Prime Minister, refusing to act till the conclusion of the voting, and that is the entire game plan and the conspiracy,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said. In Ahmedabad, the party demanded the registration of an FIR against the PM.

The party held a protest outside the Election Commission headquarters and submitted a memorandum to the poll panel asking it to follow the “dharma of constitution, implement the law and register an FIR” against the Prime Minister, BJP president Amit Shah and union minister Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal.

Congress’ letter to the Election Commission Congress’ letter to the Election Commission

The BJP hit back slamming the Congress for making such accusations against the EC and argued the Congress was looking for excuses before its impending defeat in Gujarat.

A delegation including Cabinet ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, met the Election Commission to deny the Congress’s charges.They submitted a memorandum to the EC in which they accused the Congress of misleading the poll panel and called the attack on it “unfortunate”.

In a way, it was a role reversal of sorts.

The BJP, when in opposition, had launched a campaign against Navin Chawla after he was appointed as one of the Election Commissioners in 2005. It had even approached the President seeking his removal alleging he lacked fairness because of his close proximity to the Congress and its leadership. Today, the Congress alleged the CEC was behaving like the principal secretary of the Prime Minister.

“The Chief Election Commissioner was the principal secretary to Narendra Modi when the latter was the Chief Minister. He may have occupied a Constitutional post, but he is still working as if he is Modi’s Principal Secretary,” Surjewala said. “The Election Commission has become a captive puppet of Narendra Modi and BJP. Unfortunately the Election Commission has abdicated its Constitutional responsibility. It has denigrated the Constitution,” Surjewala said.

Joti, 64, was Principal Secretary and Chief Secretary in Gujarat when Modi was Chief Minister. He took charge as the Chief Election Commissioner on July 6 this year. Joti joined the three-member poll panel as an Election Commissioner on May 8, 2015 and will be in office until January 17, 2018.

“Sheer pettiness of the Congress to call the EC names is glaring. You loved it when the same EC declared Ahmed Patel a winner in the Rajya Sabha poll. Why are you taking out your anger now on it for the (people) spontaneous support to the PM?…Isn’t it too much to expect the EC to act as Parivar’s Darbaris (courtiers of the family)?” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted.

The Congress said while the EC has ordered lodging of FIRs against newschannels that aired Rahul Gandhi’s interviews and served him a show-cause notice on a complaint filed by BJP, it is waiting for the polling to get over to look into violation of election code by the Prime Minister.

In its memorandum to the EC, the Congress said “tragically, naked prejudice of the Election Commission and failure to act against the Prime Minister and the BJP leaders is writ large. Never has the Constitution, the law and code of conduct been trampled in this fashion but a prime minister and the ruling party in complete knowledge and with tacit complicity with the Election Commission. It is a sad letter day in India’s history for the position of the EC as an independent arbiter stands compromised.”

Arguing that the Electoral Officer in Gujarat has said that he has not received any complaint regarding the road show, the Congress asked: “Does it not tantamount to turning an absolute blind eye to violation of code of conduct?”

Claiming that the EC had denied it an appointment Wednesday, he said: “When we told the Election Commission that we are going to sit on a dharna before its office at 9.30 at night, they finally relented and gave us an audience at 10.15 pm.”

