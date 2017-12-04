Gujarat elections: Congress’ Indranil Rajyaguru gets bail, says BJP trying to tarnish my image

Indranil Rajyaguru at a press conference in Rajkot. Express Indranil Rajyaguru at a press conference in Rajkot. Express

Hours after being formally arrested in the wee hours of Sunday and later released on bail for allegedly leading an illegal assembly outside Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s residence here, Congress candidate from Rajkot (West) Indranil Rajyaguru accused the BJP of tarnishing his image as he was “going to give a tough fight to the CM” in his seat in the upcoming Assembly election.

“The BJP tried to assassinate my character. Apparently they have panicked… as I am fighting against police, the collector, municipal commissioner and the BJP whenever they are wrong,” he said during a press conference held later on Sunday afternoon.

The Congress MLA had marched towards Rupani’s residence on Nirmala Convent Road in the city after his younger brother Divyaneel (45) got injured in a clash between the Congress and BJP workers. His brother had to be hospitalised with injuries on his head and foot.

Soon after, when Rajyaguru, who is currently Rajkot (East) MLA, marched towards Rupani’s house, he was detained and formally arrested at 2 am on Sunday. Subsequently, Mitul Donga, Congress candidate for Rajkot (East) seat; Mahesh Rajput, vice-president of Rajkot Congress; and Rajyaguru’s close aides Bhavesh Boricha and Jagdish Mori were also arrested. They were released on bail at 4:24 am.

Rajyaguru also accused the police of mistreating him “to be in good books of BJP”. “Instead of registering complaint of my brother, police first booked me. They registered my brother’s complaint at 4.15 am today (Sunday). MP Rajeev Satav was also beaten up by the police when he tried to meet me at their headquarters,” alleged Rajyaguru.

The joint commissioner of police, Rajkot, however, defended the police action, saying they would use force to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Grandhigram police arrested five persons on Sunday in connection with the alleged attack on Divyaneel.

