Gujarat elections: Communal clashes, allegations of poll code violation mar second phase of voting

In the midst of minor skirmishes that left at least four persons injured, allegations of violations of model code of conduct and accusations of EVMs getting connected through Bluetooth, polling for Gujarat Assembly elections concluded on Thursday with 67.75 per cent being clocked in the two phases of polling. The turnout is about four per cent less than the 72 per cent polling clocked in 2012.

In the second phase of voting, held for 93 seats, 68.70 per cent of voters in 14 districts exercised their franchise. Sabarkantha district topped with 77 per cent polling, while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in tribal-dominated Dahod district (60%).

There were at least four incidents of violence across the state on Thursday. A clash between two communities was reported from Ranavav Rabari Mohallah in Wankaner village of Vadodara district, following which police and Rapid Action Forces were rushed to the spot. “The whole incident was a fallout of a previous rivalry and it was not a poll-related violence,” said BB Swain, Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Officer.

In another incident at Hasanpur village of Mehsana district, two communities clashed leaving about four injured. The injured were rushed to Visnagar Civil hospital. Though the exact reason behind the violence was not ascertained, an official said it was election-related. A third FIR was filed in an incident of violence between two groups in Patadiya village, that falls under Fatepura region in Dahod district. “The clashes ensued after an argument regarding voting for a particular party. Badiyabhai Kalubhai Dangi had filed the complaint against Suresh Ramsinh Baria and 10 others,” Swain said.

The CEO also spoke about a fourth incident of violence that was reported from Anand district. “Groups belonging to different political parties clashed in connection with bogus voting in the area,” Swain said. Overall, voting in phase two saw more violence than that of phase one.

Allegations about EVMs connecting with Bluetooth in mobiles also came in from at least six different locations. “We had asked all the concerned collectors to conduct a detailed inquiry by sending engineers and experts to the spot,” Swain said, adding that complaints were received from Patan, Kheda, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Panchmahal and Ahmedabad districts.

Swain said the complainants stated that when they activated their Bluetooth on mobile phones, it connected to an EVM machine. “We have thoroughly checked them. These complaints hold no truth. It is more than obvious that the complainants’ mobiles were connecting to somebody else’s Bluetooth. This creates such confusion,” Swain said.

Citing an example, Swain said in booth number 294, 295 and 296 of Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad district it was found that an Intex mobile “ECO210” was transmitting the Bluetooth signal. Swain said similar incidents were also reported from Porbandar during phase-I of polls on December 9.

There was a war of words on Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked a few metres and then briefly traveled on the foot-board of his car flashing his inked finger to the people who had gathered on both sides of the road. The Congress termed the event as a “roadshow”, which, it claimed, violated the Model Code of Conduct. Talking about the Congress complaint, Swain said the District Election Officer of Ahmedabad had been directed to conduct an inquiry. “An MCC team is also there who will file a report,” he said.

The EC said in phase-II of the polls, 1.63 per cent of the VVPATs, 0.86 per cent of the control units and 0.88 per cent of the ballot units were replaced after they malfunctioned during a mock-poll held at 7 am before the commencement of elections. “This is far less compared to the replacements in phase-I,” the CEO said. In phase-I of the polls, 2.8 per cent of VVPATs, 0.75 per cent of BUs and 0.75 per cent of the CUs were replaced.

