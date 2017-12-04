Gujarat elections: CM Vijay Rupani and Hardik Patel make it roadshow versus roadshow in Surat

CM Vijay Rupani campaigned in Majura on Sunday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) CM Vijay Rupani campaigned in Majura on Sunday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Parallel roadshows took centrestage in Surat Sunday morning. Patidar leader Hardik Patel drove through Patel areas of six constituencies while Chief Minister took out his roadshow — a late decision — through Majura constituency in an open jeep.

Other BJP leaders who campaigned in Surat were former CM Anandi Patel and Union minister Smriti Irani. Irani first campaigned in Kosamba village of Valsad district and addressed the fishermen community, then arrived in Surat in the evening and addressed a meeting in Katargam constituency, accompanied by BJP candidate Vinu Moradiya.

Katargam was where Hardik took off on his roadshow through the six constituencies, the others being Varachha Road, Karanj, Kamrej, Surat East and Olpad. Out of Surat’s 14 constituencies, these six seats are dominated by Patels and have a combined population of 16 lakh. Most of them are associated with the diamond or textile business. The factories and trading activities of diamonds and embroidery units were shut Sunday.

Veteran politician and diamond businessman Dhiru Gajera, 55, went out to welcome and garland Hardik, 23. Gajera, the Congress candidate fromVarachha Road, was twice a BJP MLA, starting 1995. It was reportedly under pressure from Hardik’s organisation, PAAS, that the Congress replaced its earlier choice of candidate, Praful Togadia, a local corporator and cousin of VHP leader Pravin Togadia.

At Katargam, too, Congress candidate Jignesh Mewasa had garlanded Hardik when the roadshow passed near his office. Young men wearing bright yellow caps saying “Jay Sardar, Jay Patidar” followed Hardik, who was wearing an identical cap. Hundreds of vehicles joined the roadshow. Hardik stopped at the gates of many residential societies, where people garlanded him and sprayed rose petals on him. At Varachha Road, people watched from windows and doors while some Patidar youths came out and greeted him.

“There are over 400 flats in our complex and we have all decided to support Hardik Patel, as he is young, belongs to our community and, most importantly, is fighting for reservation for the community,” said Hitesh Patel, a young resident of Silver Stone Residency in Katargam. “We were voting for the BJP so far, but not this time… We know Congress candidate Jignesh Mewasa personally and will vote for him.” “My role is the role of the public; people wanted to oust the BJP and they will do it,” Hardik told The Indian Express. “I suspect they [BJP] will tamper with EVMs.. I will contest elections in 2022.”

Rupani’s roadshow, meanwhile brought people of Majura out on the streets. He was accompanied by Majura’s BJP candidate, Harsh Sanghvi, a Jain who calls himself the “youngest MLA”. Both BJP leaders wore a turban and greeted the people standing and waiting to garland him. Driving with them in other cars were several BJP leaders. There were also police vehicles, while police jawans in plainclothes ran or and walked beside Rupani’s vehicle.

Majura constituency has a mix of Punjabi, Sindhi, Marwadi, North Gujarati, Modhvanik and North Indian residents. Rupani’s roadshow started from Sargam Shopping Centre, where women and men garlanded him and sprinkled him with rose petals, before travelling several small streets as well as main roads before culminating at the fire brigade office. Over a series of stops, Rupani was welcomed by leaders of 15 different community associations. The roadshow which started at 10 am travelled around 8 km before winding up 1 pm.

Candidate Harsh Sanghvi said the roadshow was decided late. “We got tremendous support from people in spite of the roadhsow being taken out at short notice,” he told The Indian Express. “It was decided on Saturday evening that Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani would take out a road show. We made arrangements in short time and it was a successful roadshow.”

