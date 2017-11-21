Gujarat elections: Chhotu Vasava gets 6+1 seats to contest with Congress

The other two seats where Vasava will field his candidates are Mangrol in Surat district and Karna Maldhari from Rajkot-East. The other two seats where Vasava will field his candidates are Mangrol in Surat district and Karna Maldhari from Rajkot-East.

After days of negotiations, the Congress on Monday struck a seat-sharing deal with tribal leader Chhotu Vasava. The Congress has agreed to give six Assembly seats to JD(U) faction leader Vasava, who will field candidates on the auto-rickshaw symbol of his son Mahesh’s Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP). JD(U) leader Anil Bhagat will contest on the Congress symbol from Ankleshwar.

“We have got six seats from the Congress for the Bhartiya Tribal Party, and one in Ankleshwar on the Congress symbol… Two of the six seats have been promised for the second phase. They are Waghodia and Limkheda. But we have to see how things shape up,” Vasava told The Indian Express.

For the first phase of polls on December 9, the Congress has given four seats to Vasava, including Jhagadia from where he filed his nomination papers on Monday as a BTP candidate. His son Mahesh, who is the president of BTP, also filed nomination from Dediapada in Narmada. He will taken on sitting BJP MLA Motisinh Vasava, who won from the seat in 1990, 1995 and 2012. Mahesh had won the seat in 2002 on a JD(U) ticket, but subsequently lost in 2007.

The other two seats where Vasava will field his candidates are Mangrol in Surat district and Karna Maldhari from Rajkot-East. Karna Maldhari will file nomination from Rajkot (East) and Uttam Vasava from Mangrol on Tuesday, said Vasava. In the last Assembly election, Congress’s Indranil Rajyaguru had won from Rajkot (East). This time, however, the party has moved Rajyaguru to Rajkot (West) to take on Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“We are confident of winning these seats. In Waghodia too, the party has traditionally fielded Patel or Kshatriya candidates, who are outsiders. The constituency has a big tribal voter base. Within the BJP, there is rebellion against the sitting MLA, so BTP stands a chance here,” said Maldhari.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App