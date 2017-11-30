Gujarat election candidates: Convicted MLA’s wife, former CMs’ sons and other relatives

BJP and Congress party flags (Express Photos) BJP and Congress party flags (Express Photos)

The Indian Express looks at some of the candidates from prominent leaders’ families

Suman Chauhan, BJP, Kalol (Panchmahal)

Daughter-in-law of BJP MP (Panchmahal) Prabhatsinh Chauhan, Suman is a member of the Panchmahal district panchayat from Ambali and is now the BJP candidate from Kalol seat in the same district. Prabhatsinh Chauhan’s wife Rangeshwari, president of the Goghamba taluka panchayat, was seen as eyeing the ticket before the party eventually fielded the daughter-in-law.

Gitaba Jadeja, BJP, Gondal

The wife of BJP MLA Jairajsinh Jadeja, she replaces him as candidate following his conviction in the murder of Nilesh Raiyani, a BJP worker. In August, Gujarat High Court sentenced Jairajsinh Jadeja to life imprisonment; the Supreme Court later granted him bail on the condition that he will stay out of Gujarat.

Lakshman Odedra, BJP, Kutiyana

Nephew of former BJP MLA Karsan Odedra, Lakshman is the son of Porbandar gangster Bhima Dula Odedra. Lakshman and his father had been accused in the murder of Congress leader Mulu Modhwadia in 2005, before a Porbandar court acquitted them in 2013. Lakshman president of Porbandar Agriculture Produce Market Committee.

Malti Maheshwari, BJP, Gandhidham

Malti Maheshwari is the niece of Ramesh Maheshwari, the outgoing MLA from Gandhidham in the Kutch region. Her father, Ramji Geda, too, is a BJP leader and is currently a councillor in Gandhidham municipality. For Malti Maheshwari, this is the first election.

Shabdasharan Tadvi, BJP, Nandod

The sitting BJP MLA, Shabdasharan Tadvi is the son of Bhailal Tadvi, former president of the Bharuch taluka panchayat. Shabdarshan’s constituency has a high population of the Tadvi community, with Tilakwada taluka included following delimitation. Shabdasharan’s father is seen as a driving force behind his rise in the BJP.

Hirabhai Solanki, BJP, Rajula

Hirabhai Solanki is the younger brother of Fisheries Minister Purushottam Solanki. The BJP has fielded the elder brother from Bhavnagar Rural and the younger from Rajula. Purushottam Solanki is a prominent Koli leader who has been a minister since the Keshubhai Patel government. Both brothers have been MLAs since 1998.

Siddharth Patel, Congress, Dabhol

Son of former Gujarat chief minister Chimanbhai Patel and former Union minister Dr Urmila Patel, Siddharth retains the ticket to a seat from where he has contested elections since 1998, winning twice and losing twice. Patel, general secretary of the Gujarat PCC, is in-charge of the Congress election campaign.

Amit Chavda, Congress, Anklav

Amit Chavda is the nephew of former CM Madhavsinh Solanki and cousin of state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki. Amit Chavda is the sitting MLA from Anklav, in Anand. His grandfather Ishvarbhai Chavda was also a Lok Sabha member from Anand for several years and is credited with strengthening the Congress in the district.

Dr Tushar Chaudhary, Congress, Mahuva

Dr Tushar Chaudhary, son of former Congress chief minister Amarsinh Chaudhary, has been nominated from Mahuva, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes. He is not new to politics – he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and served as a minister in the UPA government. He is, however, contesting an assembly election for the first time.

Rajendrasinh Parmar, Congress, Borsad

Vice chairman of Amul (Kheda union), Rajendrasinh Parmar is the son of Dhirsinh Parmar, a former MLA of the Congress. Rajendrasinh Parmar, sitting MLA from Borsad (Anand), had won from Bhadran constituency in 2007, but following delimitation, he was fielded from Borsad in 2012.

Shailesh Parmar, Congress, Danilimda

The sitting MLA from Danilimda, Shailesh Parmar is the son of Manubhai Parmar (Manharbhai Karsanbhai Parmar). Manubhai was an influential Dalit leader in the party who won four terms in the Gujarat assembly. Shailesh contested in his father’s Shaherkotda constituency in 2000, then moved to Danilimda folliwng delimitation.

Mahesh Vasava, BTP, Dediapada

Son of tribal leader Chhotu Vasava, former JD(U) chief in Gujarat until he broke away and formed the BTP (Bharatiya Tribal Party). Mahesh, who began his career under his father, had once floated a tribal outfit (Bhilistan Tiger Sena. Mahesh had won from Dediapada in 2002 on a JD(U) ticket, then lost in 2007 and 2012.

